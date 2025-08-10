Zanai Bhosle-Mohammed Siraj Viral Video: Asha Bhosle's Granddaughter SHUTS Down Dating Rumors In Style

Photo Credit: Instagram/@zanaibhosle, @mohammedsirajofficial

Zanai Bhosle-Mohammed Siraj Dating Rumors: Over the past several months, the internet has been quietly-and sometimes loudly-buzzing with whispers of a possible relationship between Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj and Zanai Bhosle, the granddaughter of legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle. While there had been no public confirmation or visible PDA, fans had been piecing together social media clues and appearances to spin their own narrative.

Curious posts, occasional likes, and overlapping appearances at social gatherings fed the grapevine. Even before any substantial photo emerged, online fan pages had begun connecting the dots between the two. This speculation only intensified when both were spotted at several common events in Mumbai's elite circles, prompting the rumor mill to go into overdrive. Now, Zanai has shut down the link-up rumors once and for all in an epic style. Read on...

When Did Mohammed Siraj-Zanai Bhosle's Dating Rumors Actually Start?

The rumors hit a fever pitch after Zanai Bhosle's glamorous 23rd birthday bash on January 23, 2025. Held in Mumbai, the event was attended by notable personalities including her grandmother Asha Bhosle, actor Jackie Shroff, cricketer Shreyas Iyer-and, notably, Mohammed Siraj.

A photo from the party went viral in hours: it showed Siraj and Zanai smiling warmly together, appearing close and comfortable. Fans and gossip pages quickly pounced on the image, flooding the comments with suggestive questions and jokes, such as:

"Is this the new power couple?" and "Bhabhi confirmed?"

Not long after, both individuals took to Instagram to address the swirling gossip. Zanai shared the viral photo again in her Instagram Story, captioning it tenderly: "Mere pyaare bhai" ("my dear brother")

Zanai Bhosle Shuts Down Dating Rumors With Mohammed Siraj With A Viral Raksha Bandhan 2025 Video

Fast forward to August 9, 2025 (Saturday)...On the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2025, Zanai officially tied a rakhi on Siraj's wrist, tying their connection in the brother-sister tradition. The gesture, shared widely on social media, further underscored that their relationship was rooted in familial affection, not romance.

Sharing a video, which went viral in no time, Zanai captioned it, "Ek hazaron mein💫❤️

Couldn't have asked for better 🧿🪬"

Previously, the Indian cricketer was entangled in a dating speculation with Bigg Boss 13 fame Mahira Sharma.

Mohammed Siraj & Zanai Bhosle Age Gap

Born on March 13, 1994, the right-arm fast bowler Mohammed Siraj is currently 31 years old. On the other hand, Zanai, who celebrated her 23rd birthday this year, was born on January 16, 2002. That means there is an eight-year age gap between them.