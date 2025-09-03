Zeenat Aman's Tech Game Leaves Comedian Rahul Dua Speechless

Legendary actress Zeenat Aman once again proves she's on top of her game, demonstrating her tech prowess alongside comedian Rahul Dua in a new video.

Viewers get a glimpse into Zeenat's tech-savvy side as she vlogs a GRWM (get-ready-with-me) moment from her green room, showing how she embraces latest trends like fit checks, AI, and smart assistants. Enter Rahul Dua. With his characteristic humour and wit, he offers himself up as a worthy assistant. A series of amusing scenarios ensue, as Rahul earnestly tries to impress Zeenat.

Whether it's checking in on her dog at home or managing her schedule, Rahul finds himself in stiff competition with Zeenat's mastery of voice technology using her latest Echo Show 5 smart display with Alexa. The video concludes with a sweet moment as Zeenat reveals she's already a fan of "Aadha Cup Chaa/Chai", Rahul's popular segment, leaving the comedian visibly thrilled.

Zeenat shares, "Smart assistants like Alexa have this wonderful ability to make everyday tasks feel effortless. Whether I'm playing music that evokes memories, checking in on my home, or simply managing my day with reminders-it all happens with just a simple voice command. What I appreciate most is how devices like Echo Show 5 don't demand technical expertise; they simply adapt to you, regardless of your generation."

Rahul adds, "As a parent juggling stand-up shows and household responsibilities, using Alexa has become second nature for me. From keeping an eye on my baby's room to managing my packed schedule, it's hard to overstate how useful this technology is when it's right there in our homes. Collaborating with Zeenat Ma'am on this campaign was a real pleasure, and I'm excited to showcase how the Echo Show 5 can make everyday life both easier and more delightful."

This unexpected duo delivers a delightful dynamic that is entertaining to watch, with Zeenat's timeless glamour playing perfectly against Rahul's relatable humour. Watch the full video here.