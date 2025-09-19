Zubeen Garg Death: PM Narendra Modi Mourns Assamese Singer, Offers Condolences To Family & Fans

Zubeen Garg Death: Zubeen Garg's sudden demise has left everyone shocked. His death has been mourned not only by the entertainment industry but by politicians as well. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to his social media to mourn the loss of one of the talented artists. Let us take a look at what PM Modi wrote on his post:

Zubeen Garg Death: PM Modi Mourns Assamese Singer's Loss

PM Narendra Modi took to X to mourn the death of Zubeen Garg. He wrote, "We are shocked by the sudden death of the popular singer Jubin Garg." He added, "He will be remembered for his sparkling contributions to the field of music. His songs were very popular among people of all classes. We have expressed deep condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti."

As per the reports, 'Ya Ali' singer Zubeen Garg died while scuba diving in Singapore. His death came just before his performance in Singapore during North East India Festival, 2025.

Who Was Zubeen Garg?

Zubeen Garg was a celebrated Indian singer, music composer, and actor, best known for his work in Assamese and Hindi cinema. Hailing from Assam, he began his musical journey with regional hits before rising to national fame with the Bollywood song "Ya Ali" from the 2006 film Gangster. The track became a massive hit and turned Zubeen into a household name across India. Over the years, he contributed to multiple languages and composed over 30,000 songs. Beyond playback singing, he was a passionate performer, known for his stage presence, activism, and deep cultural impact in the Northeast and beyond.