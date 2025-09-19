Zubeen Garg Death: Who Is Garima? 'Ya Ali' Singer's Throwback Pic With Wife Will Break Your Heart

Zubeen Garg Death: The Indian music industry has lost one of its most versatile and beloved voices. Zubeen Garg, the iconic Assamese singer known for hits like Ya Ali and Dil Tu Hi Bataa, passed away at the age of 52 following a tragic scuba diving accident in Singapore. The news has sent shockwaves across the country, leaving fans heartbroken and the music fraternity in deep mourning.

Zubeen Garg Death Reason: Singer Passes Away At 52

The sudden demise of iconic singer Zubeen Garg has left the entire nation in a state of shock and sorrow. Fans, fellow artists, and admirers across India woke up to the heartbreaking news, struggling to come to terms with the untimely loss of a voice that defined a generation. From chart-topping Bollywood hits to soulful Assamese ballads, Zubeen's music touched millions-and his tragic passing has created a void that words can hardly fill.

According to ETV Bharat, Zubeen Garg was rescued from the sea by Singapore police after a tragic scuba diving mishap and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. Despite the best efforts of the medical team and being placed under intensive care, the beloved singer could not be saved. He was in Singapore to perform at the prestigious North East Festival, scheduled for September 20, where thousands were eagerly awaiting his performance.

Zubeen Garg Wife: Who Is Garima Saikia Garg?

Zubeen's untimely death has sent shockwaves across the nation, especially among his loyal fanbase and the Assamese community. Though celebrated worldwide for his music, Zubeen Garg was known to be intensely private when it came to his personal life. He consciously kept his family and relationships away from the media spotlight.

On February 4, 2002, he tied the knot with Garima Saikia, a fashion designer from Golaghat, Assam. The couple shared a deep and enduring bond that was admired by many but rarely publicized.

In the wake of his tragic passing, an old photograph of the couple-taken in 2001, a year before their wedding-has resurfaced online. The intimate throwback captures the couple in a moment of youthful love and has since gone viral, stirring a wave of emotion across social media.

While Zubeen Garg and his wife Garima Saikia did not have any biological children, their hearts were always open to those in need. According to reports, the singer had adopted nearly 15 children, offering them not just shelter, but love, education, and a future. Known as much for his humanitarian work as for his music, Zubeen often extended his support to underprivileged communities, standing up for social causes without ever seeking the spotlight.