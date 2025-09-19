Zubeen Garg Funeral: Here's When & Where Last Rites Of 'Ya Ali' Singer Is Expected To Take Place

Zubeen Garg Funeral: In heartbreaking news, Assam's beloved music icon and one of the Northeast's most celebrated voices, Zubeen Garg, tragically passed away on September 19, 2025, following a fatal accident. His untimely demise has sent shockwaves across the nation, leaving fans and the music fraternity in deep sorrow. The 52-year-old singer was in Singapore at the time of the incident and was scheduled to perform at the North East India Festival on September 20 and 21.

As per NDTV's report, Zubeen Garg died in a scuba diving accident. A representative of North East India Festival in Singapore told the outlet, "It is with deep sadness that we share the news of Zubeen Garg's passing. While scuba diving, he experienced breathing difficulties and was immediately given CPR before being rushed to Singapore General Hospital. Despite efforts to save him, he was declared deceased in the ICU around 2.30 pm IST (Sic)."

Zubeen Garg Funeral

As per ET Now's report, Zubeen Garg's funeral date and time has not been decided. As per the outlet, the family is expected to make the announcement soon.

Just a day ago, Zubeen posted a clip on social media, inviting people to his performance at the North East India Festival. He wrote, "Friends in Singpore, I will like to invite you to 4th North East India Festival in Sunctec, Singapore during 20th and 21st September. Come and explore the exotic part of India, we are carrying quality agri, craft products, tea experience, dance forms, fashion shows and evening musical show presenting Rock bands, rappers from India's North East." To this post, people commented, "Rest in peace legend 🙏 No one can take your place."