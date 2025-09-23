Zubeen Garg’s Funeral Draws Massive Crowd; Becomes 4th Largest Gathering, Enters Limca Book Of Records

Zubeen Gang Death: On September 21, Guwahati became a city of mourning as countless fans gathered to bid farewell to the legendary singer Zubeen Garg. People from Assam and beyond filled the streets, showcasing his immense cultural influence. The Limca Book of Records recognised this gathering as one of the largest public funerals in history, ranking it fourth globally alongside farewells for Michael Jackson, Pope Francis, and Queen Elizabeth II.

Traffic in Guwahati came to a halt as roads were packed with grieving fans, and daily life paused in collective sorrow. The funeral procession was marked by emotional tributes from all quarters—flowers, silent prayers, and soulful songs filled the air. Every corner of the city reflected a profound sense of loss, not just for Assam but for a generation that grew up with Zubeen's music.

Zubeen Garg: A Cultural Icon

Known as the "King of Humming," Zubeen Garg was more than just a playback singer. He served as a cultural bridge, giving Assamese music national recognition while also making his mark in Bollywood with timeless tracks like "Ya Ali" from Gangster (2006). His ability to sing across multiple languages and genres made him a household name and a symbol of regional pride.

The sudden passing of Zubeen Garg on September 19 in Singapore shocked the nation. He had travelled there to perform at the North East Festival but tragically lost consciousness underwater during a scuba diving accident. Despite immediate rescue efforts and medical intervention, doctors could not save him. He was only 52 years old.

Fans' Emotional Farewell

The enormity of the funeral reflected how deeply he was loved. Generations of fans, young and old, lined up for hours just to pay their respects. Social media was flooded with images of the massive crowds, with many calling it a moment of unity in grief that Assam had never seen before.

Zubeen Garg's passing has left a void that words can barely capture. His music will continue to echo through the hearts of millions, but his farewell, marked by record-breaking crowds and shared sorrow, will remain etched in history as a testimony to his unmatched legacy.