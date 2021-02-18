Court Rejects Suit By Babuji Shah Seeking Injunction Against Bhansali & Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi

A Mumbai court has rejected a plea filed by Gangubai Kathiawadi's adopted son Babuji Rawji Shah. The plea reportedly sought a permanent injunction against the film's director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and lead actor Alia Bhatt over "indecent representation".

For the unversed, the film directed by Bhansali is based on S Hussain Zaidi's book titled Mafia Queens of Mumbai. It revolves around Gangubai Kathiawadi, the brothel owner who was one of the most powerful, loved, and respected madams of Kamathipura during the 1960s. Gangubai's fictional representation will be played by Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt.

The petitioner, Babuji Rawji Shah in his plea has alleged that certain portions of the book are not only defamatory but also an infringement upon his right to privacy, self-respect, and liberty. He has also filed a case against the book's authors S Hussain Zaidi, and Jane Borges, stopping them from defaming and/or publishing, selling, alienating, assigning or creating any 3rd party rights with the novel.

After a case was filed, the makers moved the court seeking rejection of the suit. The defendant's lawyer stated that the petition was barred by limitation, since the book was published in 2011 and the petition filed in December 2020, exceeding the time period. They also argued that Shah is yet to present proof of him being the adopted son of Gangubai.

Meanwhile, Gangubai Kathiawadi, which was supposed to release in September 2020 was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Reports have revealed that the production is near completion, which had begun in October 2020. Earlier this year, the makers also announced that the film is set to release in 2021

Bhansali is also co-producing the film with producer Jayantilal Gada's Pen India Limited.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt Preps Hard With Dancing Lessons For Gangubai Kathiawadi

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt Is A Visual Delight In Her Latest Monochrome Photoshoot; See Pics