English
 »   »  The Creator Of Spongebob Squarepants Stephen Hillenburg Dies At 57 Following Battle With ALS

The Creator Of Spongebob Squarepants Stephen Hillenburg Dies At 57 Following Battle With ALS

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    The creator of the iconic kids' show Spongebob Squarepants Stephen Hillenburg took his last breath yesterday (November 27, 2018). Stephen died at the age of 57 after battle the terminal illness ALS or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. In 2017, he had announced that he was suffering from the disease.
    Nickelodeon's all-time hit Soingebob was first sired in 1999, and continues to entertain the fans for nearly two decades now.

    Spongebob Squarepants Stephen Hillenburg Dies At 57

    Nickelodeon official confirmed his death with a Tweet that read, "We are sad to share the news of the passing of Stephen Hillenburg, the creator of SpongeBob SquarePants. Today, we are observing a moment of silence to honor his life and work."

    The channel issued another statement saying, "He was a beloved friend and long-time creative partner to everyone at Nickelodeon, and our hearts go out to his entire family. Steve imbued 'SpongeBob SquarePants' with a unique sense of humor and innocence that has brought joy to generations of kids and families everywhere. His utterly original characters and the world of Bikini Bottom will long stand as a reminder of the value of optimism, friendship and the limitless power of imagination."

    Spongebob movie actor Slater too mourned the creator's death. He issued a statement via mail stating, "I am heartbroken to hear of the passing of Stephen Hillenburg. Through working on 'SpongeBob,' I got to know him not only as a creative genius, but as a truly generous and kind person. He warmly embraced us on Broadway as the newest members of his wonderful 'SpongeBob' family, and made it so clear from the get-go why he is so beloved: genuine kindness."

    Read more about: hollywood
    Story first published: Wednesday, November 28, 2018, 9:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 28, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue