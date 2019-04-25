Avengers Endgame Full Movie LEAKED ONLINE To Download Before Release By Tamilrockers!

The Leak Originated From China

Reportedly, the leak originated in China where the film released two days before the US, on April 24. Later, Robert Downey Jr had tweeted, "Keep those spoilers to yourself...," urging fans not to spoil the film.

This Is Sad!

It is said that began appearing online between 4 and 5 pm China time. Within minutes of the file appearing online, ‘dozens of exclusively China-located users' began sharing it.

The file was later circulated on non-Chinese platforms such as ThePirateBay and India's TamilRockers, stated a HT report.

The Leaked Files

TorrentFreak quoted a source as saying, "The image flickers constantly throughout. It's semi-rotated and is littered throughout with watermarks for a gambling site that spin around the screen."

Maintaining The Secrecy

It is said that there were no hard copies of the scripts and there were only three iPads which contained the full script. Only Robert Downey Jr (and perhaps Chris Evans) had access to the full script, while the rest of the cast were only given their lines.

Further, specific scenes were filmed in closed environments, and multiple versions were shot so as to throw the crew off.

The Avengers Craze In India

The film's advance ticket sale broke several records in India ahead of the film's release on April 26. The film is the first one to have 24×7 showtimes at Mumbai multiplex chains and there are shows as early as 3.20 am!