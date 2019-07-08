Disney Star Cameron Boyce Dies At The Age Of 20; World Mourns Loss Of The Descendants Actor

Hollywood actor Cameron Boyce who was known for roles his roles in Disney franchise Descendants and jessies passed away at an age of 20. The news of his death was confirmed by his family. According to the reports, Cameron was suffering from an on-going medical condition, which has also been named the cause of his demise.

A spokesperson close to his family issued a statement saying, "It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron. He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him."

Several celebrities and fans mourned his loss. Adam Sandler tweeted, "Too Young. Too sweet. Too funny. Just the nicest, most talented, and most decent kid around. Loved that kid. Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world. Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave to us. So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken. Thinking of your amazing family and sending our deepest condolences."

Tamilrockers Leak Spider-Man: Far From Home Ahead Of Release; Full HD Download Available Online

Chairman and chief executive officer of the Walt Disney, Bob Iger wrote, "The Walt Disney Company mourns the loss of #CameronBoyce, who was a friend to so many of us, and filled with so much talent, heart and life, and far too young to die. Our prayers go out to his family and his friends."