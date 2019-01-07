 »   »  Golden Globes 2019 Live Updates & Full Winners List ; Christian Bale Bags Best Actor

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
One of the most awaited award ceremonies of Hollywood, Golden Globes is taking place today January 6, 2019! Nominations for the 76th Golden Globe Awards were announced last month, live from Beverly Hills. The award ceremony is taking place at International Ballroom of the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. FPA president Meher Tatna also announced that for the first time, a new award will be given at the Golden Globes 2019 presentations, recognizing major contributions to television. The event is hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg. Here's the complete list of winners and live updates!
Best Director In Any Motion Picture
Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Best Actor, Musical/Comedy
Christian Bale, Vice
Best Supporting Actor In Any Motion Picture
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Best Supporting Actress In Any Motion Picture
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Best Actress In Television Series, Drama
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Best Actress In Television Series/ Motion Picture Made For Television
Patricia Arquette, Escape At Dannemora
Best Actor In Television Series/ Motion Picture Made For Television
Darren Criss, The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Best Actor In Television Series, Drama
Richard Madden, Bodyguard
Best Actor In Television Series, Musical Or Comedy
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Best Supporting Actor In Television Series/ Motion Picture Made For Television
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Best Supporting Actress In Television Series/ Motion Picture Made For Television
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language
Roma, Mexico
Best Motion Picture, Animated
Spider-Man Into The Spider-Verse
Best Screenplay In Any Motion Picture
Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, The Green Book
Best Original Song In Any Motion Picture
Shallow, A Star Is Born
Best Original Score In Any Motion Picture
Justin Hurwitz, First Man
Best Television Series/ Motion Picture Made For Television
The Americans