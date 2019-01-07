 »   »  Golden Globes 2019 Live Updates & Full Winners List ; Christian Bale Bags Best Actor

English

    One of the most awaited award ceremonies of Hollywood, Golden Globes is taking place today January 6, 2019! Nominations for the 76th Golden Globe Awards were announced last month, live from Beverly Hills. The award ceremony is taking place at International Ballroom of the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. FPA president Meher Tatna also announced that for the first time, a new award will be given at the Golden Globes 2019 presentations, recognizing major contributions to television. The event is hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg. Here's the complete list of winners and live updates!

    Best Director In Any Motion Picture

    Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

    Best Actor, Musical/Comedy

    Christian Bale, Vice

    Best Supporting Actor In Any Motion Picture

    Mahershala Ali, Green Book

    Best Supporting Actress In Any Motion Picture

    Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

    Best Actress In Television Series, Drama

    Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

    Best Actress In Television Series/ Motion Picture Made For Television

    Patricia Arquette, Escape At Dannemora

    Best Actor In Television Series/ Motion Picture Made For Television

    Darren Criss, The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

    Best Actor In Television Series, Drama

    Richard Madden, Bodyguard

    Best Actor In Television Series, Musical Or Comedy

    Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

    Best Supporting Actor In Television Series/ Motion Picture Made For Television

    Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

    Best Supporting Actress In Television Series/ Motion Picture Made For Television

    Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

    Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language

    Roma, Mexico

    Best Motion Picture, Animated

    Spider-Man Into The Spider-Verse

    Best Screenplay In Any Motion Picture

    Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, The Green Book

    Best Original Song In Any Motion Picture

    Shallow, A Star Is Born

    Best Original Score In Any Motion Picture

    Justin Hurwitz, First Man

    Best Television Series/ Motion Picture Made For Television

    The Americans

