 »   »  Golden Globes 2019 Live Updates & Full Winners List ; Christian Bale Bags Best Actor

One of the most awaited award ceremonies of Hollywood, Golden Globes is taking place today January 6, 2019! Nominations for the 76th Golden Globe Awards were announced last month, live from Beverly Hills. The award ceremony is taking place at International Ballroom of the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. FPA president Meher Tatna also announced that for the first time, a new award will be given at the Golden Globes 2019 presentations, recognizing major contributions to television. The event is hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg. Here's the complete list of winners and live updates!

Best Director In Any Motion Picture

Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Best Actor, Musical/Comedy

Christian Bale, Vice

Best Supporting Actor In Any Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Best Supporting Actress In Any Motion Picture

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Best Actress In Television Series, Drama

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Best Actress In Television Series/ Motion Picture Made For Television

Patricia Arquette, Escape At Dannemora

Best Actor In Television Series/ Motion Picture Made For Television

Darren Criss, The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Best Actor In Television Series, Drama

Richard Madden, Bodyguard

Best Actor In Television Series, Musical Or Comedy

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Best Supporting Actor In Television Series/ Motion Picture Made For Television

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Best Supporting Actress In Television Series/ Motion Picture Made For Television

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language

Roma, Mexico

Best Motion Picture, Animated

Spider-Man Into The Spider-Verse

Best Screenplay In Any Motion Picture

Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, The Green Book

Best Original Song In Any Motion Picture

Shallow, A Star Is Born

Best Original Score In Any Motion Picture

Justin Hurwitz, First Man

Best Television Series/ Motion Picture Made For Television

The Americans