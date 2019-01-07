 »   »  Golden Globes 2019 Red Carpet : Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Emily Blunt & More Grace The Event

Lady Gaga

A Star Is Born actress and singer Lady Gaga was seen in an off-shoulders sky blue gown with hair of the same color. She paired her attire with a simple necklace.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift looked drop dead gorgeous in a see-through black dress. She was seen donning minimal accessories and makeup.

Emily Blunt

Actress Emily Blunt wore a silver lace ankle length dress with her hair tied up. The actress looked sensual as she posed for the cameras.

Halle Berry

The Academy Award winning actress Halle Berry flaunted her toned body in a red dress with a thigh high slit that showed off her sculpted shins.

Rami Malek

The Bohemian Rhapsody actor was spotted with his girlfriend Lucy Brynton. The couple looked adorable together as they posed before the cameras.

Charlize Theron

The Mad Max Fury Road beauty was seen sporting a rather formal look for the evening. She wore a black and white combo dress.

Sandra Oh & Andy Samberg

The host for the evening Sandra Oh looked absolutely beautiful in a red dress and Andy looked smart in an all-black suit.

Allison Janney

The Mom actress Allison Janney looked beautiful in an off-shoulders blue gown. She accessorized her attire with a neck piece