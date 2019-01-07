 »   »  Golden Globes 2019 Red Carpet : Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Emily Blunt & More Grace The Event

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Golden Globes 2019 is currently taking place at International Ballroom of the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. Celebrating its 76th year, the award ceremony will recognize winners from various categories, throwing some light on the Academy Awards that's to take place soon. The event is being hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg. The host even won an award for Best Actress In Television Series, Drama. Several celebrities such as Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Emily Blunt and more graced the red carpet at the Golden Globes 2019. Have a look at their pictures here!
Lady Gaga
A Star Is Born actress and singer Lady Gaga was seen in an off-shoulders sky blue gown with hair of the same color. She paired her attire with a simple necklace.
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift looked drop dead gorgeous in a see-through black dress. She was seen donning minimal accessories and makeup.
Emily Blunt
Actress Emily Blunt wore a silver lace ankle length dress with her hair tied up. The actress looked sensual as she posed for the cameras.
Halle Berry
The Academy Award winning actress Halle Berry flaunted her toned body in a red dress with a thigh high slit that showed off her sculpted shins.
Rami Malek
The Bohemian Rhapsody actor was spotted with his girlfriend Lucy Brynton. The couple looked adorable together as they posed before the cameras.
Charlize Theron
The Mad Max Fury Road beauty was seen sporting a rather formal look for the evening. She wore a black and white combo dress.
Sandra Oh & Andy Samberg
The host for the evening Sandra Oh looked absolutely beautiful in a red dress and Andy looked smart in an all-black suit.
Allison Janney
The Mom actress Allison Janney looked beautiful in an off-shoulders blue gown. She accessorized her attire with a neck piece
