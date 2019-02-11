English
    Grammys 2019: Here's The List Of Winners Who Won It Big!

    It was a starry night where the biggest names from the music industry came under a roof for the 61st Annual Grammy Awards which took place at Los Angeles' Staples Center on Sunday. Alicia Keys was the host for the evening. Ariana Grande, who refused to perform at the big night just days before the event, citing creative differences with the producer, bagged her first Grammy after six nominations over the years, for Best Pop Vocal Album for Sweetener.

    Lady Gaga performed her hit song 'Shallow' which also bagged the Grammy for best pop/duo group performance.

    Meanwhile, here's is the list of winners:

    Song of the year: Childish Gambino, This Is America

    Best rap song: Drake, God's Plan

    Best pop solo performance: Lady Gaga, Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)

    Best pop duo/group performance: Lady Gaga-Bradley Cooper, Shallow

    Best pop vocal album: Ariana Grande, Sweetener

    Best traditional pop vocal album: Willie Nelson, My Way

    Best alternative music album: Beck, Colors

    Best country solo performance: Kacey Musgraves, Butterflies

    Best country duo/group performance: Dan + Shay, Tequila

    Best country song: Kacey Musgraves, Space Cowboy

    Best country album: Kacey Musgraves, Golden Hour

    Best gospel album: Tori Kelly, Hiding Place

    Best Latin pop album: Claudia Brant, Sincera

    Best Americana album: Brandi Carlile, By the Way, I Forgive You

    Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: The Greatest Showman

    Best song written for visual media: Shallow, Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper)

    Best music video: This Is America, Childish Gambino, Hiro Murai, with video directors Ibra Ake, Jason Cole and Fam Rothstein

    Best comedy album: Equanimity And The Bird Revelation, Dave Chappelle

    Best dance/electronic album: Woman Worldwide, Justice

    Best rap performance: Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future and James Blake, King's Dead (TIE)
    Anderson .Paak, Bubblin (TIE)

    Best traditional R&B performance: Leon Bridges, Bet Ain't Worth the Hand (TIE)
    PJ Morton ft Yebba, How Deep Is Your Love (TIE)

    Best R&B song: Ella Mai, Boo'd Up

    Best rap/sung performance: Childish Gambino, This Is America

    Producer of the year (non-classical): Pharrell Williams

    Best rock song: St Vincent, Masseduction

    Best rock performance: Chris Cornell, When Bad Does Good

    Best rock album: Greta Van Fleet, From the Fires

    Best metal performance: High On Fire, Electric Messiah

    Best urban contemporary album: The Carters, Everything Is Love

    Story first published: Monday, February 11, 2019, 9:39 [IST]
