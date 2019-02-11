Grammys 2019: Here's The List Of Winners Who Won It Big!
It was a starry night where the biggest names from the music industry came under a roof for the 61st Annual Grammy Awards which took place at Los Angeles' Staples Center on Sunday. Alicia Keys was the host for the evening. Ariana Grande, who refused to perform at the big night just days before the event, citing creative differences with the producer, bagged her first Grammy after six nominations over the years, for Best Pop Vocal Album for Sweetener.
Lady Gaga performed her hit song 'Shallow' which also bagged the Grammy for best pop/duo group performance.
Meanwhile, here's is the list of winners:
Song of the year: Childish Gambino, This Is America
Best rap song: Drake, God's Plan
Best pop solo performance: Lady Gaga, Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)
Best pop duo/group performance: Lady Gaga-Bradley Cooper, Shallow
Best pop vocal album: Ariana Grande, Sweetener
Best traditional pop vocal album: Willie Nelson, My Way
Best alternative music album: Beck, Colors
Best country solo performance: Kacey Musgraves, Butterflies
Best country duo/group performance: Dan + Shay, Tequila
Best country song: Kacey Musgraves, Space Cowboy
Best country album: Kacey Musgraves, Golden Hour
Best gospel album: Tori Kelly, Hiding Place
Best Latin pop album: Claudia Brant, Sincera
Best Americana album: Brandi Carlile, By the Way, I Forgive You
Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: The Greatest Showman
Best song written for visual media: Shallow, Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper)
Best music video: This Is America, Childish Gambino, Hiro Murai, with video directors Ibra Ake, Jason Cole and Fam Rothstein
Best comedy album: Equanimity And The Bird Revelation, Dave Chappelle
Best dance/electronic album: Woman Worldwide, Justice
Best rap performance: Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future and James Blake, King's Dead (TIE)
Anderson .Paak, Bubblin (TIE)
Best traditional R&B performance: Leon Bridges, Bet Ain't Worth the Hand (TIE)
PJ Morton ft Yebba, How Deep Is Your Love (TIE)
Best R&B song: Ella Mai, Boo'd Up
Best rap/sung performance: Childish Gambino, This Is America
Producer of the year (non-classical): Pharrell Williams
Best rock song: St Vincent, Masseduction
Best rock performance: Chris Cornell, When Bad Does Good
Best rock album: Greta Van Fleet, From the Fires
Best metal performance: High On Fire, Electric Messiah
Best urban contemporary album: The Carters, Everything Is Love