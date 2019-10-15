Kit Harington Says His Character In Marvel's ‘The Eternals' Will Look Like ‘Jon Snow'

Actor Kit Harington of Game of Thrones fame said that he is both "excited and terrified" about his role in Marvel's movie - 'The Eternals'. The actor was speaking on the sidelines of the ACE Comic Con in Chicago and was visibly excited about making his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

In the movie, Harington will essay the role of Dane Whitman, who goes by the name of Black Knight in the comics. Notably, he is also the wielder of the iconic sword, the Ebony Blade, which will strike a chord of 'Jon Snow' in Game of Thrones to the fans of the HBO series.

"Really what I'm excited about is getting involved in a new world, in a new universe. Coming here, I can see just how passionate people are about this world... I'm just thrilled, it's a whole new chapter and a whole new character to start thinking about, and one that, without saying too much, on the surface can look a little bit like Jon Snow... but actually, I think there's a lot to be done that's different," Harington said.

The actor added that he knows the responsibilities of being a part of a huge franchise. "I've lived with Thrones for ten years, I've known a big franchise and something that's created a world and it has a huge fan base. So for both reasons, I'm excited and terrified. I know the responsibility of actors who came into 'Thrones' knowing that they're playing a beloved character and that they had a responsibility to fans and to people to do something with that character. And for me, looking at this new universe, I'm prepared because I've been part of a universe... but I also have been part of a universe, so I am terrified," he said.

Directed by Chloe Zhao and scripted by Matthew and Ryan Firpo, The Eternals will also feature Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, Barry Keoghan and Gemma Chan. The film will release in November next year.