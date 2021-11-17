Adele Calls Her Relationship With Beau Rich Paul The 'Easiest', Calls Their Romance Incredible & Open-Hearted

Adele is surely in a happy space right now with her love boat with boyfriend Rich Paul sailing high. The singer who is on a promotional spree for her upcoming music album titled '30' has been rather vocal about her relationship with Paul who is a sports agent by profession and enjoys some high-profile clients from the NBA industry. Rich is also the founder of the Klutch Sports Group.

In her latest interaction with Vogue, Adele called her relationship with Rich Paul to be the easiest, open-hearted and incredible. The 'Rolling In The Deep' singer further said, "I don't feel anxious or nervous or frazzled. It's quite the opposite. It's wild. I'm a 33-year-old divorced mother of a son, who's actually in charge. The last thing I need is someone who doesn't know where they're at, or what they want. I know what I want. And I really know what I don't want."

Adele Finalises 1 Million Divorce Settlement With Simon Konecki Nearly Two Years After Split

Apart from this, Adele also spoke about her beau with Oprah Winfrey in her CBS Special Show, Adele One Night Only. The singer could not stop gushing over her boyfriend and said, "Oh, he's so funny, he's hilarious, yeah. And very smart. You know, he's very, very smart. It's quite incredible watching him do what he does."

Adele Talks Weight Loss, Her Son & Spice Girls As She Graces The Magazine Cover!

Not only this but the 'Easy On Me' singer also mentioned the positive impact her relationship with the 39-year-old sports agent had on her. Adele added, "I loved myself and have been open to loving and being loved by someone else. It's just timing. But it'd be interesting to see what my reaction is like in general to anything that hurts me now that I feel so secure in myself, and I'm talking outside of romance as well."

Adele and Rich Paul had grabbed several eyeballs when they were spotted attending Game 5 of the NBA Finals together between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns. The couple was flanked by Paul's client and close friend LeBron James of Lakers fame. According to a news report in LA Times, the two met at the dance floor of a common friend's birthday party. The two remained good friends and did not start dating until the year 2021.