Lady Gaga Is A Visual Delight In Her Shimmery Gown At The House Of Gucci LA Premiere

Fans cannot keep calm to witness Lady Gaga as the controversial socialite Patrizia Reggiani in The House Of Gucci. Ever since the makers released the trailer of the same, fans cannot stop raving about the singer-actress' performance in the same. On the recently held premiere night of the movie in LA, Gaga sashayed the red carpet looking like a million bucks.

Talking about the same, Lady Gaga attended the occasion while sporting a shimmery gorgeous Valentino silver gown. She opted for a diamond choker necklace and dangler earrings. Her bold makeup and blonde hair further elevated the royalty of this look. Take a look at some of the pictures of the A Star Is Born actress from the event.

Lady Gaga also struck a pose with her co-star Adam Driver and the rest of the cast of House Of Gucci from the event. Speaking to Variety about her iconic 'Father Son House Of Gucci' dialogue from the movie that was also unmissable in the trailer, Gaga said, "Something about that scene, when we were doing it, felt right. It's a testament to Ridley Scott as a director. He uses the creativity."

Talking about The House Of Gucci, the movie also stars Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Al Pacino and Salma Hayek in the lead roles and is set against the backdrop of the founder of the fashion label Gucci, Maurizio Gucci's murder that took place in the year 1995. The movie has been helmed by Ridley Scott and is all set to release on November 21, 2021. The movie is based on the book, The 'House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed' by Sara Gay Forden. It follows the incidents in the life of Maurizio Gucci, an Italian businessman and head of the fashion house Gucci and his wife Patrizia Reggiani.

Talking about the controversial incident, Maurizio and Patrizia got married in 1973, and in May 1985, the businessman left his wife for a younger woman after 12 years of marriage. Their divorce was finalised in the year 1991. However, in 1995, Maurizio was shot and killed by a hitman who was said to be allegedly hired by Patrizia on the steps outside his office in Milan.