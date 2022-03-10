popular-american-series-vida-to-premier-on-11th-march-exclusively-on-lionsgate-play

Watching
episode
after
episode
of
a
drama
series
does
feel
good
-
don't
you
agree?
We
have
a
binge
watch
suggestion
that
will
keep
you
hooked
onto
your
screen
and
is
a
one-sitting
binge.
This
Friday,
11th
March
2022
Lionsgate
Play
will
exclusively
premier
all
3
seasons
of
popular
American
series
Vida
which
has
an
impressive
rating
of
7.3
on
IMDB.
Vida
it's
a
tale
of
two
Mexican
American
sisters
Emma
and
Lynn
from
the
Eastside
of
Los
Angeles
who
couldn't
be
more
different
or
distanced
from
each
other.
Circumstances
force
them
to
return
to
their
old
neighborhood,
where
they
are
confronted
by
the
past
and
the
shocking
truth
about
their
mother's
identity.
The
gripping
drama
series
has
Melissa
Barrera
and
Mishel
Prada
in
the
lead
and
is
created
by
Tanya
Saracho.
You
can
watch
a
few
more
critically
acclaimed
comedy
dramas
such
as
Home
Economics,
Motherhood,
Casual,
and
many
more
on
the
Lionsgate
Play
app.