popular-american-series-vida-to-premier-on-11th-march-exclusively-on-lionsgate-play

This Friday, 11th March 2022 Lionsgate Play will exclusively premier all 3 seasons of popular American series Vida which has an impressive rating of 7.3 on IMDB.

Vida it's a tale of two Mexican American sisters Emma and Lynn from the Eastside of Los Angeles who couldn't be more different or distanced from each other. Circumstances force them to return to their old neighborhood, where they are confronted by the past and the shocking truth about their mother's identity.

The gripping drama series has Melissa Barrera and Mishel Prada in the lead and is created by Tanya Saracho.

