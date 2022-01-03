Spider-Man: No Way Home Becomes The Biggest Film Of 2021 With 260 Crores GBOC At The Indian Box Office

There is no doubt that Spider-Man's success has given a huge lift to the box-office recovery, and given new life to the cinemas across all parts of India. The film has gone out to break multiple records including the record for the highest grossing film worldwide and in India post the pandemic.

Sony Pictures Entertainment's Spider-Man: No Way Home, having garnered 260 Cr GBOC and 202 Cr NBOC has become the 3rd biggest film of all time for Hollywood in India within just 18 days of its release.

Spider-Man: No Way Home grossed an estimated $52.7 million over the weekend in the US. It's three-week total Worldwide stands at $1.37 billion, with China and Japan yet to release the film.

Week 1 Collection:

148.07 Cr NBOC

189.69 Cr GBOC

Week 2 Collection:

41.60 Cr NBOC

53.66 Cr GBOC

Week 3 Collection

Friday - 3.00 Cr NBOC

3.84 Cr GBOC

Saturday - 4.92 Cr NBOC

6.35 Cr NBOC

Sunday - 4.75 Cr NBOC

6.13 Cr NBOC

Overall Total:

202.34 Cr NBOC

259.67 Cr GBOC