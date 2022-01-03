    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb

      Spider-Man: No Way Home Becomes The Biggest Film Of 2021 With 260 Crores GBOC At The Indian Box Office

      By
      |

      There is no doubt that Spider-Man's success has given a huge lift to the box-office recovery, and given new life to the cinemas across all parts of India. The film has gone out to break multiple records including the record for the highest grossing film worldwide and in India post the pandemic.

      Sony Pictures Entertainment's Spider-Man: No Way Home, having garnered 260 Cr GBOC and 202 Cr NBOC has become the 3rd biggest film of all time for Hollywood in India within just 18 days of its release.

      spider-man-no-way-home-becomes-the-biggest-film-of-2021-with-260-crores-gboc-at-indian-box-offiice

      Spider-Man: No Way Home grossed an estimated $52.7 million over the weekend in the US. It's three-week total Worldwide stands at $1.37 billion, with China and Japan yet to release the film.

      Week 1 Collection:
      148.07 Cr NBOC
      189.69 Cr GBOC

      Week 2 Collection:
      41.60 Cr NBOC
      53.66 Cr GBOC

      Week 3 Collection

      Friday - 3.00 Cr NBOC
      3.84 Cr GBOC

      Saturday - 4.92 Cr NBOC
      6.35 Cr NBOC

      Sunday - 4.75 Cr NBOC
      6.13 Cr NBOC

      Overall Total:
      202.34 Cr NBOC
      259.67 Cr GBOC

      Comments
      Story first published: Monday, January 3, 2022, 19:07 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 3, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X