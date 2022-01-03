Spider-Man: No Way Home Becomes The Biggest Film Of 2021 With 260 Crores GBOC At The Indian Box Office

There
is
no
doubt
that
Spider-Man's
success
has
given
a
huge
lift
to
the
box-office
recovery,
and
given
new
life
to
the
cinemas
across
all
parts
of
India.
The
film
has
gone
out
to
break
multiple
records
including
the
record
for
the
highest
grossing
film
worldwide
and
in
India
post
the
pandemic.
Sony
Pictures
Entertainment's
Spider-Man:
No
Way
Home,
having
garnered
260
Cr
GBOC
and
202
Cr
NBOC
has
become
the
3rd
biggest
film
of
all
time
for
Hollywood
in
India
within
just
18
days
of
its
release.
Spider-Man:
No
Way
Home
grossed
an
estimated
$52.7
million
over
the
weekend
in
the
US.
It's
three-week
total
Worldwide
stands
at
$1.37
billion,
with
China
and
Japan
yet
to
release
the
film.