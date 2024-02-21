Oppenheimer OTT Release Date And Platform: Here's When And Where To Watch Christopher Nolan’s Movie

Oppenheimer OTT Release: In 2023, Christopher Nolan wrote, directed, and co-produced "Oppenheimer," an epic biographical thriller film featuring Cillian Murphy in the role of J. Robert Oppenheimer.

The film delves into the life of the esteemed physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, known as the "father of the atomic bomb" for his pivotal involvement in the Manhattan Project. This World War II initiative marked the development of the first nuclear weapons.

Oppenheimer Cast And Crew

Oppenheimer, an epic biographical thriller film directed by Christopher Nolan, renowned for his works such as The Dark Knight, Inception, and Interstellar, draws inspiration from the 2005 biography "American Prometheus," written by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin.

The star-studded cast features Cillian Murphy as the titular character, while Emily Blunt portrays Oppenheimer's wife, Katherine "Kitty" Oppenheimer. Matt Damon takes on the role of General Leslie Groves, Oppenheimer's military handler, and Robert Downey Jr. portrays Lewis Strauss, a high-ranking member of the US Atomic Energy Commission. The supporting cast includes talented actors such as Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, and Kenneth Branagh.

Oppenheimer OTT Release Date And Platform

Released in July last year, the epic biographical thriller film garnered highly positive reviews from critics, who praised Nolan's direction, stunning visuals, captivating musical score, and the cast's performances. Surpassing $964.6 million in box office earnings, it became the highest-grossing biographical film to date. Its success extended to India, where it performed commendably. For those who missed the theatrical release, the movie is now available on Jio Cinema for digital streaming.