Oppenheimer OTT Release Date And Platform: Here's When And Where To Watch Christopher Nolan’s Movie

The
film
delves
into
the
life
of
the
esteemed
physicist
J.
Robert
Oppenheimer,
known
as
the
"father
of
the
atomic
bomb" for
his
pivotal
involvement
in
the
Manhattan
Project.
This
World
War
II
initiative
marked
the
development
of
the
first
nuclear
weapons.
Oppenheimer
Cast
And
Crew
Oppenheimer,
an
epic
biographical
thriller
film
directed
by
Christopher
Nolan,
renowned
for
his
works
such
as
The
Dark
Knight,
Inception,
and
Interstellar,
draws
inspiration
from
the
2005
biography
"American
Prometheus," written
by
Kai
Bird
and
Martin
J.
Sherwin.
The
star-studded
cast
features
Cillian
Murphy
as
the
titular
character,
while
Emily
Blunt
portrays
Oppenheimer's
wife,
Katherine
"Kitty"
Oppenheimer.
Matt
Damon
takes
on
the
role
of
General
Leslie
Groves,
Oppenheimer's
military
handler,
and
Robert
Downey
Jr.
portrays
Lewis
Strauss,
a
high-ranking
member
of
the
US
Atomic
Energy
Commission.
The
supporting
cast
includes
talented
actors
such
as
Florence
Pugh,
Josh
Hartnett,
Casey
Affleck,
Rami
Malek,
and
Kenneth
Branagh.
Released
in
July
last
year,
the
epic
biographical
thriller
film
garnered
highly
positive
reviews
from
critics,
who
praised
Nolan's
direction,
stunning
visuals,
captivating
musical
score,
and
the
cast's
performances.
Surpassing
$964.6
million
in
box
office
earnings,
it
became
the
highest-grossing
biographical
film
to
date.
Its
success
extended
to
India,
where
it
performed
commendably.
For
those
who
missed
the
theatrical
release,
the
movie
is
now
available
on
Jio
Cinema
for
digital
streaming.