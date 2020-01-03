Best of Coldplay: 9 Most Beautiful Songs Of Coldplay You Must Listen To! [Watch Videos]

The frontman of the British Alternative Rock band Chris Martin is not only hot, but also has a mesmerising voice. Coldplay has made some of the most beautiful songs and compositions, and unique music videos. Not many alternative rock bands know how to successfully include the element of romance and emotion in their tracks.

But a few songs of Coldplay would turn any stone-hearted into a romantic! Such is the music created by Coldplay, with beautiful cinematography and lovely lyrics.

Here are the Top 9 best songs of Coldplay you need to listen to.

Paradise

The song Paradise from Coldplay's fifth studio album Mylo Xyloto won MTV Video Music Award for Best Rock song video. The song has very catch lyrics and everybody who listens to the song would want to hum the words Para para paradise. The song was used in the Academy Award-winning Ang Lee movie Life of Pi.

Yellow

Yellow is the band's single from their debut album 'Parachutes'. The song became a super hit and soon won the NME MTV Awards. The song is actually based on Chris Martin's unrequited love. The video showcases him singing the song in the rain.

Fix You

Fix You was written by all the four members of the band for their third album 'X&Y'. Blythe Danner, the mother of Chris Martin's ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow, stated in an interview that he "wrote the song for Gwyneth when her father died, and I weep every time I hear it".

The Scientist

The Scientist is from Coldplay studio album 'A Rush Of Blood To The Head'. The song is entirely built around the piano ballad. The lyrics of the song tell the story of a man who is asking for an apology and expressing his desire for love. The song has extremely beautiful lyrics.

Atlas

The song Atlas was made for the movie The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. Not many know about the song as it was specially made for the movie and later released in UK and the US. But, the song takes you to a whole new realm if you hear it while watching the movie.

Magic

Coldplay's Magic is from their album 'Ghost Stories'. The black and white video of the song features Chris Martin as a magician who is in love with the lady performer at his show, who is also sexually and verbally abused by the troupe's master.

A Sky Full of Stars

The song A Sky Full of Stars is also from Coldplay's studio album 'Ghost Stories'. The song has a very happy tone, unlike their other songs which are usually on the other side. The song was co-written and co-produced by DJ Avicii.

Coldplay - Hymn For The Weekend

This song was shot in India and also had a glimpse of a cameo by Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor. The lovely number is indeed a 'Hymn For The Weekend' and all occasions. It is considered one of Coldplay's best songs ever!

The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - Something Just Like This

The racy 'Something Just Like This' is a collab between Coldplay and The Chainsmokers and is on the top list of fans of both bands. It's just what you sing when you miss your loved one or ex.

Enjoy listening to Coldplay!

With inputs by Shweta Parande.