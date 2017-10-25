 »   »   » OPPO & Marvels – The Newest Collaboration That Will Freak The Geeks Out!

Marvels fans across the world are excited about the much anticipated release of Thor Ragnarok; and OPPO has decided to take the excitement to the next level by collaborating their new variant launch along with the movie's release.

The duo teamed up to plan a host of exciting giveaways to their fans, Marvels has been eagerly awaited by hardcore fans since the first teaser launch. The movie is set to release on 3rd November, 2017, and the fans are immensely excited.

As the buzz is building upto its peak, OPPO is providing an exclusive chance for the fans to shine like a hero and 'capture the real them'. In a unique endeavour, OPPO, as a brand that is dedicated to producing superior-quality camera phones, has yet again been associated with Marvel India for the launch of its new product, OPPO F5.

The new OPPO F5 will not only be the brand's first full-screen model in India, but it also comes equipped with an industry's first Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology for capturing perfect selfies, and the full HD display that is meant to immerse the users into a vivid visual experience.

"We at OPPO believe in setting trends and we are sure that our hero product, OPPO F5, and its association with 'Thor: Ragnarok' would be another trend setter.

Associating with brands like Marvel and Disney brings our team immense pleasure and we hope that our collaboration helps us in reaching out to a greater sphere of young audience," said Mr. Will Yang, Brand Director, OPPO; as this collaboration is second in line after Doctor Strange.

The Disney studio also shares the same connect with OPPO to reach out to younger audience, as both brands are hugely admired by 200 million young consumers. There is a host of exciting stuff planned for the fans in the days to come before the release.