 »   »   » Bruce Willis’ Death Wish: Trailer Out Now!

The trailer of the remake of 1974 action thriller Death Wish has released worldwide today. The Bruce Willis starrer is released in India by Carnival Motion Pictures and will be out as the same day as its worldwide release on March 2.

The 2:21 minutes trailer gives us a glimpse of the power-packed action in the film. The film is a remake of 1974 action thriller of the same name. Directed by Eli Roth, Death Wish stars Bruce Willis in the classic vigilante role of Paul Kersey, a father, who becomes a vigilante killer nicknamed 'The Grim Reaper', when his wife is murdered and his daughter, sexually assaulted.

Along with Willis, Death Wish also stars Vincent D'Onofrio, Elisabeth Shue, Dean Norris and Mike Epps. Produced by MGM Studio and presented by Carnival Motion Pictures, the film releases in India on March 2, 2018 in English, Hindi and Tamil.