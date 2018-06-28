 »   »   »  Joe Jackson, Michael Jackson’s Father, Dies Of Pancreatic Cancer In Las Vegas

Joseph 'Joe' Jackson, the patriarch and the main face behind the creation of Jackson musical family, died on Wednesday, June 28, 2018. Father to Michael and Janet Jackson, Joe died at 89 of pancreatic cancer. The musician took his last breath at a hospital in Las Vegas.

According to TMZ, Joe Jackson had become feeble from a stroke and three heart attacks before he was hospitalized in June to be treated for terminal cancer. Joe is survived by wife Katherine, children and grandchildren, who stayed by his side during his illness.

Credits : Mirror

A family representative told TMZ, "We are deeply saddened by Mr. Jackson's passing and extend our heartfelt condolences to Mrs. Katherine Jackson and the family. Joe was a strong man who acknowledged his own imperfections and heroically delivered his sons and daughters from the steel mills of Gary, Indiana to worldwide pop super stardom."

Besides being a parent, Joe Jackson played a major role in establishing a successful career for his children The Jackson 5, Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson as solo artists by playing the role of a manager too.

A tweet posted from the musician's official account on Sunday, June 25, 2018 read, "I have seen more sunsets than I have left to see. The sun rises when the time comes and whether you like it or not the sun sets when the time comes." -(sic)

His daughter La Toya Jackson took to Instagram to grieve father's death by saying, "I will always love you! You gave us strength, you made us one of the most famous families in the world. I am extremely appreciative of that, I will never forget our moments together and how you told me how much you cared. #RIP Joe Jackson." - (sic)