English
 »   »   »  Joe Jackson, Michael Jackson’s Father, Dies Of Pancreatic Cancer In Las Vegas

Joe Jackson, Michael Jackson’s Father, Dies Of Pancreatic Cancer In Las Vegas

Posted By: Chaitra Krishnamurthy
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Joseph 'Joe' Jackson, the patriarch and the main face behind the creation of Jackson musical family, died on Wednesday, June 28, 2018. Father to Michael and Janet Jackson, Joe died at 89 of pancreatic cancer. The musician took his last breath at a hospital in Las Vegas.

    According to TMZ, Joe Jackson had become feeble from a stroke and three heart attacks before he was hospitalized in June to be treated for terminal cancer. Joe is survived by wife Katherine, children and grandchildren, who stayed by his side during his illness.

    Joe Jackson

    Credits : Mirror

    A family representative told TMZ, "We are deeply saddened by Mr. Jackson's passing and extend our heartfelt condolences to Mrs. Katherine Jackson and the family. Joe was a strong man who acknowledged his own imperfections and heroically delivered his sons and daughters from the steel mills of Gary, Indiana to worldwide pop super stardom."

    Besides being a parent, Joe Jackson played a major role in establishing a successful career for his children The Jackson 5, Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson as solo artists by playing the role of a manager too.

    A tweet posted from the musician's official account on Sunday, June 25, 2018 read, "I have seen more sunsets than I have left to see. The sun rises when the time comes and whether you like it or not the sun sets when the time comes." -(sic)

    His daughter La Toya Jackson took to Instagram to grieve father's death by saying, "I will always love you! You gave us strength, you made us one of the most famous families in the world. I am extremely appreciative of that, I will never forget our moments together and how you told me how much you cared. #RIP Joe Jackson." - (sic)

    Story first published: Thursday, June 28, 2018, 12:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 28, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue