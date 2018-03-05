 »   »   » Oscar Awards 2018 Highlights: Best Speeches, Quotes, Jokes & Many More!

Frances McDormand

"If I fall over pick me up because I've got something to say." - Frances McDormand, actress in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Joran Peele

"I want to dedicate this to all the people who raised my voice." - Joran Peele.

Jordan Peele

"I thought no one would ever make this movie. But I kept coming back to it because I knew if someone make let me make this movie, that people would hear it and people would see it." - Jordan Peele, actor and comedian.

Guillermo del Toro

"I think that our greatest thing that our art does, is to erase the lines in the sand. We should continue doing that when the world tells us to make them deeper." - Guillermo del Toro, screenwriter, producer, novelist.

Jimmy Kimmel

"None other than President Trump called ‘Get Out' the best first three-quarters of a movie this year. We don't make films like ‘Call Me By Your Name' to make a lot of money. We make them to upset Mike Pence." - Jimmy Kimmel, comedian and host.

Jimmy Kimmel

"Oscar is 90 years old tonight, which means he's probably at home right now watching Fox News." - Jimmy Kimmel, comedian and host.