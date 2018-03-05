 »   »   » Oscar Awards 2018: Here Is The Complete List of Winners

Oscar Awards 2018: Here Is The Complete List of Winners

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
Oscars 2018 : Guillermo del Toro wins best director award for Shape of water | FilmiBeat

Hollywood's biggest night is here: The 90th Academy Awards is hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, who also addressed the sexual harassment scandals that have rocked Hollywood in recent months.

The awards are held at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood for a second consecutive year, here is the full list of winners who won at the 90th Academy Awards.

BEST PICTURE

Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Oscar Awards 2018: Here Is The Complete List of Winners

BEST DIRECTOR

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

BEST ACTRESS

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Meryl Streep, The Post

BEST ACTOR

Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Mary J Blige - Mudbound
Allison Janney - I, Tonya *WINNER*
Lesley Manville - Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf - Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer - The Shape of Water

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Willem Dafoe - The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins - The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer - All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri *WINNER*

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

The Big Sick
Get Out
Lady Bird
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Call Me By Your Name
The Disaster Artist
Logan
Molly's Game
Mudbound

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco *WINNER*
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

Mighty River, Mudbound
Mystery of Love, Call Me By Your Name
Remember Me, Coco
Stand Up for Something, Marshall
This Is Me, The Greatest Showman

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Abacus (Small Enough to Jail)
Faces/Places
Icarus *WINNER*
Last Men in Aleppo
Strong Island

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

Eden and Eddie
Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405 *WINNER*
Heroin/e
Knife Skills
Traffic Stop

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

A Fantastic Woman *WINNER*
The Insult
Loveless
On Body and Soul
The Square

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Darkest Hour *WINNER*
Victoria and Abdul
Wonder

BEST FILM EDITING

Baby Driver
Dunkirk *WINNERS*
I, Tonya
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Blade Runner 2049
Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2
Kong: Skull Island
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes

BEST SHORT FILM - LIVE ACTION

Dekalb Elementary
The Eleven O'Clock
My Nephew Emmett
The Silent Child *WINNER*
Watu Wote/All of Us

BEST SHORT FILM - ANIMATED

Dear Basketball *WINNER*
Garden Party
Lou
Negative Space
Revolting Rhymes

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Dunkirk
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Beauty and the Beast
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Mudbound
The Shape of Water

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Beauty and the Beast
Darkest Hour
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Victoria & Abdul

BEST SOUND EDITING

Baby Driver
Blade Runner
Dunkirk *WINNER*
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi

BEST SOUND MIXING

Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk *WINNER*
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Credits Twitter & Pinkvilla

Also Read: Oscars 2018: Jimmy Kimmel Steps Up Attacks Against Donald Trump, Mike Pence & Fox News, Again!

Read more about: oscar awards, oscars
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat