 »   »   » Oscar Awards 2018: Here Is The Complete List of Winners

Oscars 2018 : Guillermo del Toro wins best director award for Shape of water | FilmiBeat

Hollywood's biggest night is here: The 90th Academy Awards is hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, who also addressed the sexual harassment scandals that have rocked Hollywood in recent months.

The awards are held at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood for a second consecutive year, here is the full list of winners who won at the 90th Academy Awards.

BEST PICTURE

Call Me By Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

BEST DIRECTOR

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

BEST ACTRESS

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Meryl Streep, The Post

BEST ACTOR

Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Mary J Blige - Mudbound

Allison Janney - I, Tonya *WINNER*

Lesley Manville - Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf - Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer - The Shape of Water

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Willem Dafoe - The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins - The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer - All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri *WINNER*

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

The Big Sick

Get Out

Lady Bird

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Call Me By Your Name

The Disaster Artist

Logan

Molly's Game

Mudbound

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco *WINNER*

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

Mighty River, Mudbound

Mystery of Love, Call Me By Your Name

Remember Me, Coco

Stand Up for Something, Marshall

This Is Me, The Greatest Showman

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Abacus (Small Enough to Jail)

Faces/Places

Icarus *WINNER*

Last Men in Aleppo

Strong Island

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

Eden and Eddie

Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405 *WINNER*

Heroin/e

Knife Skills

Traffic Stop

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

A Fantastic Woman *WINNER*

The Insult

Loveless

On Body and Soul

The Square

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Darkest Hour *WINNER*

Victoria and Abdul

Wonder

BEST FILM EDITING

Baby Driver

Dunkirk *WINNERS*

I, Tonya

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Blade Runner 2049

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2

Kong: Skull Island

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War for the Planet of the Apes

BEST SHORT FILM - LIVE ACTION

Dekalb Elementary

The Eleven O'Clock

My Nephew Emmett

The Silent Child *WINNER*

Watu Wote/All of Us

BEST SHORT FILM - ANIMATED

Dear Basketball *WINNER*

Garden Party

Lou

Negative Space

Revolting Rhymes

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Dunkirk

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Beauty and the Beast

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Mudbound

The Shape of Water

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Beauty and the Beast

Darkest Hour

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Victoria & Abdul

BEST SOUND EDITING

Baby Driver

Blade Runner

Dunkirk *WINNER*

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

BEST SOUND MIXING

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk *WINNER*

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Credits Twitter & Pinkvilla

Also Read: Oscars 2018: Jimmy Kimmel Steps Up Attacks Against Donald Trump, Mike Pence & Fox News, Again!

For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment,