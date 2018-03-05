 »   »   » Oscar Awards 2018: Here Is The Complete List of Winners

Hollywood's biggest night is here: The 90th Academy Awards is hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, who also addressed the sexual harassment scandals that have rocked Hollywood in recent months.
The awards are held at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood for a second consecutive year, here is the full list of winners who won at the 90th Academy Awards.
BEST PICTURE
Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
BEST DIRECTOR
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
BEST ACTRESS
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Meryl Streep, The Post
BEST ACTOR
Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Mary J Blige - Mudbound
Allison Janney - I, Tonya *WINNER*
Lesley Manville - Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf - Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer - The Shape of Water
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Willem Dafoe - The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins - The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer - All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri *WINNER*
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
The Big Sick
Get Out
Lady Bird
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Call Me By Your Name
The Disaster Artist
Logan
Molly's Game
Mudbound
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco *WINNER*
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
Mighty River, Mudbound
Mystery of Love, Call Me By Your Name
Remember Me, Coco
Stand Up for Something, Marshall
This Is Me, The Greatest Showman
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
Abacus (Small Enough to Jail)
Faces/Places
Icarus *WINNER*
Last Men in Aleppo
Strong Island
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT
Eden and Eddie
Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405 *WINNER*
Heroin/e
Knife Skills
Traffic Stop
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
A Fantastic Woman *WINNER*
The Insult
Loveless
On Body and Soul
The Square
BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
Darkest Hour *WINNER*
Victoria and Abdul
Wonder
BEST FILM EDITING
Baby Driver
Dunkirk *WINNERS*
I, Tonya
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Blade Runner 2049
Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2
Kong: Skull Island
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes
BEST SHORT FILM - LIVE ACTION
Dekalb Elementary
The Eleven O'Clock
My Nephew Emmett
The Silent Child *WINNER*
Watu Wote/All of Us
BEST SHORT FILM - ANIMATED
Dear Basketball *WINNER*
Garden Party
Lou
Negative Space
Revolting Rhymes
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Dunkirk
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Beauty and the Beast
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Mudbound
The Shape of Water
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Beauty and the Beast
Darkest Hour
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Victoria & Abdul
BEST SOUND EDITING
Baby Driver
Blade Runner
Dunkirk *WINNER*
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
BEST SOUND MIXING
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk *WINNER*
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
