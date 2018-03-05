 »   »   » Oscars 2018: Guillermo Del Toro Wins For Best Direction; The Shape Of Water Bags Best Picture Award

Oscars 2018 : Guillermo del Toro wins best director award for Shape of water | FilmiBeat

Guillermo Del Toro's fantasy romance, 'The Shape Of Water' has bagged two important honours at the Oscars this year! While the filmmaker took home the 'Best Director' award, his movie has won an award for being the 'Best Film' at the award ceremony.

While accepting the 'Best director' award, Guillermo said, "I am an immigrant like Alfonso [Cuaron] and Alejandro [González Iñárritu], my compadres. Like Gael [Garcia Bernal], like Salma [Hayek] and like many, many of you. And in the last 25 years, I've been living in a country all of our own. Part of it is here, part of it is in Europe, part of it is everywhere. Because I think that the greatest thing our art does and our industry does is to erase the lines in the sand. We should continue doing that when the world tells us to make them deeper."

He further added, "The place I like to live the most is at Fox Searchlight because in 2014, they came to listen to a mad pitch with some drawings and the story and a maquette," he continued. "And they believed that a fairy tale about an amphibian god and mute woman done in the style of Douglas Sirk, and a musical and a thriller was a sure bet.



"I want to thank the people that have come with me all the way: Kimmy, Robert, Gary, Wayne and George. And my kids. And I wanna say like Jimmy Cagney said once, 'My mother thanks you, my father thanks you, my brothers and sisters thank you. And I thank you, very much."



Next, Guillermo once again took to the stage to accept the 'Best Picture' award for The Shape Of Water which was handed to him by Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway. In fact, Guillermo del Toro took the envelope from Warren Beatty, just to confirm he'd read the name correctly.



The Shape of Water earned 13 total Oscar nominations this year, out of which it won awards in four categories- Best Picture, Best Direction, Best Production Design and Best Original Score.



The Shape Of Water tells the tale of a a mute custodian at a high-security government laboratory who falls in love with a captured humanoid-amphibian creature.

