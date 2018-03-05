 »   »   » Oscars 2018 Live: Jimmy Kimmel Steps Up Attacks Against Donald Trump, Mike Pence & Fox News, Again!

The 90th Oscar Academy Awards hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel started off the event roasting President Donald Trump, VP Mike Pence and Fox News in no time saying that the President liked the first three quarters of "Get Out" and also joked that he tweets from a "gold toilet". He also poked fun at Hope Hicks, who quit the White House recently by saying,

"Where there is light, there is always hope. Except at the White House. Hope quit on Wednesday." Jimmy Kimmel joked as the Hollywood celebrities erupted in laughter and joy. Even during Oscars 2017, the hosts roasted Donald Trump and in the end, ended up confusing as to who the real winner was and announced the wrong movie. We hope this Trump hating obsession won't repeat the same mistake as last years.

Also, as of now no big Hollywood actor has received any award but Kobe Byrant starrer 'Dear Basketball' wins the Oscars for Best Animated Short Film. The story revolves around Kobe Bryant's basketball career, starting when he was a child and then venturing into stardom with the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team.

When Kobe Byrant's 'Dear Basketball' was nominated to the Oscars, he took to Twitter by saying, "What?? This is beyond the realm of imagination. It means so much that the @TheAcademy deemed #DearBasketball worthy of contention. Thanks to the genius of @GlenKeanePrd & John Williams for taking my poem to this level. It's an honor to be on this team. #OscarNoms."

