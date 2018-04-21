 »   »   » RIP! Popular Swedish DJ Avicii Passes Away At The Age Of 28 In Oman

Swedish DJ Avicii dies in Oman at the age of 28 | FilmiBeat

Here's some shocking news pouring in! One of the most popular and successful electronic dance-music artists of all time, Avicii aka Tim Bergling passed away in Oman. He was 28.

A statement from his representative read, "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii," the statement reads. "He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given."

Avicii had bagged two MTV Music Awards, one Billboard Music Award and earned two Grammy nominations. His biggest hit was "Le7els."

His death comes just days after he was nominated for a Billboard Music Award for top dance/electronic album for his EP "Avicii (01)."

Avicii canceled tour dates in 2014 after having his gall bladder and appendix removed. As per a report in Billboard, he had been hospitalized twice in the preceding two years for acute pancreatitis and eventually retired from touring in 2016.

Meanwhile Avicii's sudden demise has left in music fraternity in deep shock and several of them took to Twitter to offer their condolences.

David Guetta tweeted, "Something really horrible happened. We lost a friend with such a beautiful heart and the world lost an incredibly talented musician. Thank you for your beautiful melodies, the time we shared in the studio, playing together as djs or just enjoying life as friends. RIP @Avicii".

Rita Ora recalled their collaboration 'Lonely Together' and wrote, "I have no words. I remember how amazing it was to make Lonely Together and it felt like just yesterday we were talking. Condolences to Avicii's family, friends, and the fans who supported him. May he rest in peace. Gone too soon. I'm devastated. Heartbroken."

'Stay' singer, Zedd posted, "No words can describe the sadness I'm feeling right now, hearing about Avicii passing away....Thoughts go out to his family and friends..."

American rock band Imagine Dragons wrote, "Devastated at the news of @Avicii passing. working with him was one of my favorite collaborative moments. far too young. the world was a happier and fuller place with his presence and art. sending all my love to his friends and family. Xxdr."