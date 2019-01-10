2019 BAFTA Nominations Full List : Bradley Cooper & Alfonso Cuaron Create History!

English
    British Academy of Films and Television Arts equivalent to American Academy Awards announced its nominations for 2019 across various categories. Bradley Cooper and Alfonso Cuaron have created history by bagging upto 5 nominations under different discipline at a time. The nominations are almost similar to Golden Globes except for a few additions. The BAFTA Awards is scheduled to take place on February 10, 2019 at Royal Albert Hall. The award ceremony will be broadcast live on BBC one. Below is the full list of nominations for BAFTA 2019!

    2019 BAFTA Nominations Full List

    Best film

    BlacKkKlansman
    The Favourite
    Green Book
    Roma
    A Star Is Born

    Outstanding British film

    Beast
    Bohemian Rhapsody
    The Favourite
    McQueen
    Stan & Ollie
    You Were Never Really Here

    Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

    Apostasy - Daniel Kokotajlo (writer/director)
    Beast - Michael Pearce (writer/director), Lauren Dark (producer)
    A Cambodian Spring - Chris Kelly (writer/director/producer),
    Pili - Leanne Welham (writer/director), Sophie Harman (producer)
    Ray & Liz - Richard Billingham (writer/director), Jacqui Davies (producer)

    Best film not in the English language

    Capernaum
    Cold War
    Dogman
    Roma
    Shoplifters

    Best documentary 

    Free Solo
    McQueen
    RBG
    They Shall Not Grow Old
    Three Identical Strangers

    Best animated film

    Incredibles 2
    Isle of Dogs
    Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

    Best director

    BlacKkKlansman - Spike Lee
    Cold War - Paweł Pawlikowski
    The Favourite - Yorgos Lanthimos
    Roma - Alfonso Cuarón
    A Star Is Born - Bradley Cooper

    Best original screenplay

    Cold War - Janusz Głowacki, Paweł Pawlikowski
    The Favourite - Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara
    Green Book - Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga
    Roma - Alfonso Cuarón
    Vice - Adam McKay

    Best adapted screenplay

    BlacKkKlansman - Spike Lee, David Rabinowitz, Charlie Wachtel, Kevin Willmott
    Can You Ever Forgive Me? - Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty
    First Man - Josh Singer
    If Beale Street Could Talk - Barry Jenkins
    A Star Is Born - Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters, Eric Roth

    Best actress

    Glenn Close - The Wife

    Lady Gaga - A Star Is Born

    Melissa McCarthy - Can You Ever Forgive Me?

    Olivia Colman - The Favourite
    Viola Davis - Widows

    Best actor

    Bradley Cooper - A Star Is Born
    Christian Bale - Vice
    Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody
    Steve Coogan - Stan & Ollie
    Viggo Mortensen - Green Book

    Best supporting actress
    Amy Adams - Vice
    Claire Foy - First Man
    Emma Stone - The Favourite
    Margot Robbie - Mary Queen of Scots
    Rachel Weisz - The Favourite

    Best supporting actor

    Adam Driver - BlacKkKlansman
    Mahershala Ali - Green Book
    Richard E Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me?
    Sam Rockwell - Vice
    Timothée Chalamet - Beautiful Boy

    Best original music

    BlacKkKlansman
    If Beale Street Could Talk
    Isle of Dogs
    Mary Poppins Returns
    A Star Is Born

    Best cinematography

    Bohemian Rhapsody
    Cold War
    The Favourite
    First Man
    Roma

    Best editing

    Bohemian Rhapsody
    The Favourite
    First Man
    Roma
    Vice

    Best production design

    Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
    The Favourite
    First Man
    Mary Poppins Returns
    Roma

    Best costume design

    The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
    Bohemian Rhapsody
    The Favourite
    Mary Poppins Returns
    Mary Queen of Scots

    Best make up & hair

    Bohemian Rhapsody
    The Favourite
    Mary Queen of Scots
    Stan & Ollie
    Vice

    Best sound

    Bohemian Rhapsody
    First Man
    Mission: Impossible - Fallout
    A Quiet Place
    A Star Is Born

    Best special visual effects

    Avengers: Infinity War
    Black Panther
    Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
    First Man
    Ready Player One

    Best British short animation

    I'm OK
    Marfa
    Roughhouse

    Best British short film

    73 Cows
    Bachelor, 38
    The Blue Door
    The Field
    Wale

    EE Rising Star award (voted for by the public)

    Barry Keoghan
    Cynthia Erivo
    Jessie Buckley
    Lakeith Stanfield
    Letitia Wright

    Story first published: Thursday, January 10, 2019, 12:38 [IST]
