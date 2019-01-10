2019 BAFTA Nominations Full List : Bradley Cooper & Alfonso Cuaron Create History!
British Academy of Films and Television Arts equivalent to American Academy Awards announced its nominations for 2019 across various categories. Bradley Cooper and Alfonso Cuaron have created history by bagging upto 5 nominations under different discipline at a time. The nominations are almost similar to Golden Globes except for a few additions. The BAFTA Awards is scheduled to take place on February 10, 2019 at Royal Albert Hall. The award ceremony will be broadcast live on BBC one. Below is the full list of nominations for BAFTA 2019!
Best film
BlacKkKlansman
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born
Outstanding British film
Beast
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
McQueen
Stan & Ollie
You Were Never Really Here
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
Apostasy - Daniel Kokotajlo (writer/director)
Beast - Michael Pearce (writer/director), Lauren Dark (producer)
A Cambodian Spring - Chris Kelly (writer/director/producer),
Pili - Leanne Welham (writer/director), Sophie Harman (producer)
Ray & Liz - Richard Billingham (writer/director), Jacqui Davies (producer)
Best film not in the English language
Capernaum
Cold War
Dogman
Roma
Shoplifters
Best documentary
Free Solo
McQueen
RBG
They Shall Not Grow Old
Three Identical Strangers
Best animated film
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Best director
BlacKkKlansman - Spike Lee
Cold War - Paweł Pawlikowski
The Favourite - Yorgos Lanthimos
Roma - Alfonso Cuarón
A Star Is Born - Bradley Cooper
Best original screenplay
Cold War - Janusz Głowacki, Paweł Pawlikowski
The Favourite - Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara
Green Book - Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga
Roma - Alfonso Cuarón
Vice - Adam McKay
Best adapted screenplay
BlacKkKlansman - Spike Lee, David Rabinowitz, Charlie Wachtel, Kevin Willmott
Can You Ever Forgive Me? - Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty
First Man - Josh Singer
If Beale Street Could Talk - Barry Jenkins
A Star Is Born - Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters, Eric Roth
Best actress
Glenn Close - The Wife
Lady Gaga - A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy - Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Olivia Colman - The Favourite
Viola Davis - Widows
Best actor
Bradley Cooper - A Star Is Born
Christian Bale - Vice
Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody
Steve Coogan - Stan & Ollie
Viggo Mortensen - Green Book
Best supporting actress
Amy Adams - Vice
Claire Foy - First Man
Emma Stone - The Favourite
Margot Robbie - Mary Queen of Scots
Rachel Weisz - The Favourite
Best supporting actor
Adam Driver - BlacKkKlansman
Mahershala Ali - Green Book
Richard E Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell - Vice
Timothée Chalamet - Beautiful Boy
Best original music
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
A Star Is Born
Best cinematography
Bohemian Rhapsody
Cold War
The Favourite
First Man
Roma
Best editing
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
First Man
Roma
Vice
Best production design
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
Best costume design
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots
Best make up & hair
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Mary Queen of Scots
Stan & Ollie
Vice
Best sound
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Mission: Impossible - Fallout
A Quiet Place
A Star Is Born
Best special visual effects
Avengers: Infinity War
Black Panther
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
First Man
Ready Player One
Best British short animation
I'm OK
Marfa
Roughhouse
Best British short film
73 Cows
Bachelor, 38
The Blue Door
The Field
Wale
EE Rising Star award (voted for by the public)
Barry Keoghan
Cynthia Erivo
Jessie Buckley
Lakeith Stanfield
Letitia Wright