English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Ad Astra Actor Brad Pitt On Dealing With Alcoholism: Turned To It To Avoid Tough & Painful Feelings

    By
    |

    James Gray's Ad Astra, the sci-fi fiction adventure starring Brad Pitt in the lead, is releasing today. The film sees Pitt as Major Roy McBride, who sets on a mission to find his long-lost father, played by Tommy Lee Jones. Ad Astra which premiered at the Venice Film Festival on August 29, was highly praised for skilfully bringing forth a mind-blogging concept.

    Ad Astra Actor Brad Pitt On Dealing With Alcoholism

    Ahead of the film's release, Pitt in conversation with Christiane Amanpour from CNN, spoke in detail about Ad Astra and also revealed a few lesser-known facts about his personal life. In the interview, Pitt opened up on dealing alcoholism, and how he overcame the issue.

    He stated, "I was running to things to avoid. To avoid tough feelings, painful feelings, I just didn't know how to deal with them. And looking for anything I found that I use for escape, to escape those kinds of, I guess difficult feelings, I don't know how better to describe it. I mean that can be anything, that can be drugs, booze, Netflix, snacks, anything. I don't want to at this point be running from anything. I want to sit in it, I want to feel it, I want to get through the rough night. And I found in doing so, you just come out the other side with a more profound understanding of yourself and a greater gratefulness for those in your life."

    Talking about the theme of Ad Astra and his experience of working in the film, Pitt said, "On one hand you get older and you just get tired of protecting yourself or of having any secrets, you just want to get on with it. And we wanted to get on with it in this film in a way. I mean, we all carry, I think, great pains, great regrets, we've all experienced loss, we've all experienced great loneliness at times."

    "And we're good at packing that away, not dealing with it, some are really good at getting through it and coming out the other side in a more well-rounded, I think, confident and loving human being. So, we just wanted to like, no holds barred, let's just go get it out there," he added.

    More BRAD PITT News

    Read more about: brad pitt ad astra
    Story first published: Friday, September 20, 2019, 10:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 20, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue