Alfie Allen Pay Tribute To Game Of Thrones Stunt Double Andrew Dunbar

Actor and artist Andrew Dunbar recently passed away before the holidays. Known for works in shows like Game of Thrones, Derry Girls, Line of Duty and more, was still in his thirties. Andrew played the stunt double for Theon Greyjoy in Game of Thrones, actor Alfie Allen who played the character took to his Instagram to pay respect.

He wrote, "Extremely shocked and saddened to hear of his passing. To lose a loved one so young, I can only imagine what his family is going through. RIP Andrew xxx." According to a statement released by Dunbar's agency, he passed away suddenly in his Belfast home. Ireland's Belfast Live confirmed the news while the cause of the death is still unknown.

The Extra's department that Andrew worked with all throughout his career also released a statement remembering his work. It read, he was such a versatile actor he could be cast in any role and his talent was widely recognised as he was requested by productions companies over and over.

"We have so many fond memories of the years Andrew worked with us. He'll be remembered in his roles as a Stark and Theon Greyjoy's Double on Game of Thrones, a corrupt Police Officer on Line of Duty, the poor fella cornered by Colum on Derry Girls, and a Rebel on Krypton to name a few. But most of all he'll be remembered by his kind soul and infectious personality. Thank you for all you did for us, Andrew. We will miss you dearly."

