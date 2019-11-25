American Music Awards 2019 Winners List: Taylor Swift, Khalid, Kane Brown & Others Bag Top Honours
The 47th annual American Music Awards were held in Los Angeles on Sunday (November 24, 2019) amidst much fanfare. The event, hosted by singer Ciara, was attended by some of the biggest names in the industry and this made it an unforgettable affair. The likes of Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes, Lizzo performed during the ceremony, grabbing plenty of attention. When all was said and done, the 'cream of the crop' walked away with the top honours, giving fans a reason to rejoice. Here, we present the nominations list for the American Music Awards 2019, with the names of the winners in bold.
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Drake
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Ella Mai
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, "Shallow"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"
Marshmello & Bastille, "Happier"
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, "Señorita"
Post Malone & Swae Lee, "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)"
TOUR OF THE YEAR
BTS
Ariana Grande
Elton John
P!nk
Ed Sheeran
FAVOURITE MUSIC VIDEO
Billie Eilish, "Bad Guy"
Ariana Grande, "7 Rings"
Halsey, "Without Me"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"
Taylor Swift, "You Need to Calm Down"
FAVOURITE SOCIAL ARTIST
BTS
Billie Eilish
EXO
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes
FAVOURITE MALE ARTIST - POP/ROCK
Drake
Khalid
Post Malone
FAVOURITE FEMALE ARTIST - POP/ROCK
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift
FAVOURITE DUO OR GROUP - POP/ROCK
BTS
Jonas Brothers
Panic! At The Disco
FAVOURITE ALBUM - POP/ROCK
Billie Eilish, "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?"
Ariana Grande, "Thank U, Next"
Taylor Swift, "Lover"
FAVOURITE SONG - POP/ROCK
Halsey, "Without Me"
Jonas Brothers, "Sucker"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"
Panic! At The Disco, "High Hopes"
Post Malone & Swae Lee, "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)"
FAVOURITE MALE ARTIST - COUNTRY
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
FAVOURITE FEMALE ARTIST - COUNTRY
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
FAVOURITE DUO or GROUP - COUNTRY
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
FAVOURITE ALBUM - COUNTRY
Kane Brown, "Experiment"
Dan + Shay, "Dan + Shay"
Carrie Underwood, "Cry Pretty"
FAVOURITE SONG - COUNTRY
Luke Combs, "Beautiful Crazy"
Dan + Shay, "Speechless"
Blake Shelton, "God's Country"
FAVOURITE ARTIST - RAP/HIP-HOP
Cardi B
Drake
Post Malone
FAVOURITE ALBUM - RAP/HIP-HOP
Meek Mill, Championships
Post Malone, Hollywood's Bleeding
Travis Scott, Astroworld
FAVOURITE SONG - RAP/HIP-HOP
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"
Post Malone, "Wow."
Travis Scott, "SICKO MODE"
FAVOURITE MALE ARTIST - SOUL/R&B
Chris Brown
Khalid
Bruno Mars
FAVOURITE FEMALE ARTIST - SOUL/R&B
Beyoncé
Lizzo
Ella Mai
FAVOURITE ALBUM - SOUL/R&B
Chris Brown, Indigo
Khalid, Free Spirit
Ella Mai, Ella Mai
FAVOURITE SONG - SOUL/R&B
Khalid, "Talk"
Lizzo, "Juice"
Ella Mai, "Trip"
FAVOURITE ARTIST - ALTERNATIVE ROCK
Billie Eilish
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At The Disco
FAVOURITE ARTIST - ADULT CONTEMPORARY
Maroon 5
P!nk
Taylor Swift
FAVOURITE ARTIST - LATIN
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
FAVOURITE ARTIST - CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL
Lauren Daigle
for KING & COUNTRY
MercyMe
FAVOURITE ARTIST - ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)
Avicii
Marshmello
The Chainsmokers
FAVOURITE SOUNDTRACK
A Star is Born by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse