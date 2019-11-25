    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      American Music Awards 2019 Winners List: Taylor Swift, Khalid, Kane Brown & Others Bag Top Honours

      The 47th annual American Music Awards were held in Los Angeles on Sunday (November 24, 2019) amidst much fanfare. The event, hosted by singer Ciara, was attended by some of the biggest names in the industry and this made it an unforgettable affair. The likes of Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes, Lizzo performed during the ceremony, grabbing plenty of attention. When all was said and done, the 'cream of the crop' walked away with the top honours, giving fans a reason to rejoice. Here, we present the nominations list for the American Music Awards 2019, with the names of the winners in bold.

      American Music Awards 2019 Winners List: Taylor Swift, Khalid, Kane Brown And Others Bag Top Honours

      ARTIST OF THE YEAR

      Drake

      Ariana Grande

      Halsey

      Post Malone

      Taylor Swift

      NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

      Luke Combs

      Billie Eilish

      Lil Nas X

      Lizzo

      Ella Mai

      COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

      Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, "Shallow"

      Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"

      Marshmello & Bastille, "Happier"

      Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, "Señorita"

      Post Malone & Swae Lee, "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)"

      TOUR OF THE YEAR

      BTS

      Ariana Grande

      Elton John

      P!nk

      Ed Sheeran

      FAVOURITE MUSIC VIDEO

      Billie Eilish, "Bad Guy"

      Ariana Grande, "7 Rings"

      Halsey, "Without Me"

      Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"

      Taylor Swift, "You Need to Calm Down"

      FAVOURITE SOCIAL ARTIST

      BTS

      Billie Eilish

      EXO

      Ariana Grande

      Shawn Mendes

      FAVOURITE MALE ARTIST - POP/ROCK

      Drake

      Khalid

      Post Malone

      FAVOURITE FEMALE ARTIST - POP/ROCK

      Billie Eilish

      Ariana Grande

      Taylor Swift

      FAVOURITE DUO OR GROUP - POP/ROCK

      BTS

      Jonas Brothers

      Panic! At The Disco

      FAVOURITE ALBUM - POP/ROCK

      Billie Eilish, "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?"

      Ariana Grande, "Thank U, Next"

      Taylor Swift, "Lover"

      FAVOURITE SONG - POP/ROCK

      Halsey, "Without Me"

      Jonas Brothers, "Sucker"

      Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"

      Panic! At The Disco, "High Hopes"

      Post Malone & Swae Lee, "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)"

      FAVOURITE MALE ARTIST - COUNTRY

      Kane Brown

      Luke Combs

      Thomas Rhett

      FAVOURITE FEMALE ARTIST - COUNTRY

      Kelsea Ballerini

      Maren Morris

      Carrie Underwood

      FAVOURITE DUO or GROUP - COUNTRY

      Dan + Shay

      Florida Georgia Line

      Old Dominion

      FAVOURITE ALBUM - COUNTRY

      Kane Brown, "Experiment"

      Dan + Shay, "Dan + Shay"

      Carrie Underwood, "Cry Pretty"

      FAVOURITE SONG - COUNTRY

      Luke Combs, "Beautiful Crazy"

      Dan + Shay, "Speechless"

      Blake Shelton, "God's Country"

      FAVOURITE ARTIST - RAP/HIP-HOP

      Cardi B

      Drake

      Post Malone

      FAVOURITE ALBUM - RAP/HIP-HOP

      Meek Mill, Championships

      Post Malone, Hollywood's Bleeding

      Travis Scott, Astroworld

      FAVOURITE SONG - RAP/HIP-HOP

      Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"

      Post Malone, "Wow."

      Travis Scott, "SICKO MODE"

      FAVOURITE MALE ARTIST - SOUL/R&B

      Chris Brown

      Khalid

      Bruno Mars

      FAVOURITE FEMALE ARTIST - SOUL/R&B

      Beyoncé

      Lizzo

      Ella Mai

      FAVOURITE ALBUM - SOUL/R&B

      Chris Brown, Indigo

      Khalid, Free Spirit

      Ella Mai, Ella Mai

      FAVOURITE SONG - SOUL/R&B

      Khalid, "Talk"

      Lizzo, "Juice"

      Ella Mai, "Trip"

      FAVOURITE ARTIST - ALTERNATIVE ROCK

      Billie Eilish

      Imagine Dragons

      Panic! At The Disco

      FAVOURITE ARTIST - ADULT CONTEMPORARY

      Maroon 5

      P!nk

      Taylor Swift

      FAVOURITE ARTIST - LATIN

      Bad Bunny

      J Balvin

      Ozuna

      FAVOURITE ARTIST - CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL

      Lauren Daigle

      for KING & COUNTRY

      MercyMe

      FAVOURITE ARTIST - ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)

      Avicii

      Marshmello

      The Chainsmokers

      FAVOURITE SOUNDTRACK

      A Star is Born by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

      Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen

      Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

      Read more about: american music awards 2019
      Story first published: Monday, November 25, 2019, 16:01 [IST]
