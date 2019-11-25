American Music Awards 2019 Winners List: Taylor Swift, Khalid, Kane Brown & Others Bag Top Honours

The 47th annual American Music Awards were held in Los Angeles on Sunday (November 24, 2019) amidst much fanfare. The event, hosted by singer Ciara, was attended by some of the biggest names in the industry and this made it an unforgettable affair. The likes of Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes, Lizzo performed during the ceremony, grabbing plenty of attention. When all was said and done, the 'cream of the crop' walked away with the top honours, giving fans a reason to rejoice. Here, we present the nominations list for the American Music Awards 2019, with the names of the winners in bold.

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Drake

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Ella Mai

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, "Shallow"

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"

Marshmello & Bastille, "Happier"

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, "Señorita"

Post Malone & Swae Lee, "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)"

TOUR OF THE YEAR

BTS

Ariana Grande

Elton John

P!nk

Ed Sheeran

FAVOURITE MUSIC VIDEO

Billie Eilish, "Bad Guy"

Ariana Grande, "7 Rings"

Halsey, "Without Me"

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"

Taylor Swift, "You Need to Calm Down"

FAVOURITE SOCIAL ARTIST

BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

FAVOURITE MALE ARTIST - POP/ROCK

Drake

Khalid

Post Malone

FAVOURITE FEMALE ARTIST - POP/ROCK

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift

FAVOURITE DUO OR GROUP - POP/ROCK

BTS

Jonas Brothers

Panic! At The Disco

FAVOURITE ALBUM - POP/ROCK

Billie Eilish, "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?"

Ariana Grande, "Thank U, Next"

Taylor Swift, "Lover"

FAVOURITE SONG - POP/ROCK

Halsey, "Without Me"

Jonas Brothers, "Sucker"

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"

Panic! At The Disco, "High Hopes"

Post Malone & Swae Lee, "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)"

FAVOURITE MALE ARTIST - COUNTRY

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

FAVOURITE FEMALE ARTIST - COUNTRY

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

FAVOURITE DUO or GROUP - COUNTRY

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

FAVOURITE ALBUM - COUNTRY

Kane Brown, "Experiment"

Dan + Shay, "Dan + Shay"

Carrie Underwood, "Cry Pretty"

FAVOURITE SONG - COUNTRY

Luke Combs, "Beautiful Crazy"

Dan + Shay, "Speechless"

Blake Shelton, "God's Country"

FAVOURITE ARTIST - RAP/HIP-HOP

Cardi B

Drake

Post Malone

FAVOURITE ALBUM - RAP/HIP-HOP

Meek Mill, Championships

Post Malone, Hollywood's Bleeding

Travis Scott, Astroworld

FAVOURITE SONG - RAP/HIP-HOP

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"

Post Malone, "Wow."

Travis Scott, "SICKO MODE"

FAVOURITE MALE ARTIST - SOUL/R&B

Chris Brown

Khalid

Bruno Mars

FAVOURITE FEMALE ARTIST - SOUL/R&B

Beyoncé

Lizzo

Ella Mai

FAVOURITE ALBUM - SOUL/R&B

Chris Brown, Indigo

Khalid, Free Spirit

Ella Mai, Ella Mai

FAVOURITE SONG - SOUL/R&B

Khalid, "Talk"

Lizzo, "Juice"

Ella Mai, "Trip"

FAVOURITE ARTIST - ALTERNATIVE ROCK

Billie Eilish

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco

FAVOURITE ARTIST - ADULT CONTEMPORARY

Maroon 5

P!nk

Taylor Swift

FAVOURITE ARTIST - LATIN

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

FAVOURITE ARTIST - CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL

Lauren Daigle

for KING & COUNTRY

MercyMe

FAVOURITE ARTIST - ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)

Avicii

Marshmello

The Chainsmokers

FAVOURITE SOUNDTRACK

A Star is Born by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse