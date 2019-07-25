Anne Hathaway Ready To Welcome A Second Child; Shares Difficulties During Both Pregnancies

The Devil Wears Prada actress Anne Hathaway, took to her Instagram handle today to share an amazing news with her fans. The 36-year-old actress is expecting a second child with husband Adam Shulman. Anne Hathaway shared a picture of her baby bump on Instagram and wrote a note, addressing the issue of infertility that she faced during both her pregnancies. She and husband Adam welcomed their first child in 2016. Their 3-year-old son is named Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman.

Sharing the above picture, the actress wrote, "It's not for a movie...#2. All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love 💕" - (sic)

Upon seeing the actress' post, a fan commented, "Your message...you have no idea how kind that message is to your struggling fans. Thank you for being so amazing."

Another fan commented, "I understand that feeling. We dealt with four miscarriages before we got our beautiful rainbow baby. I'm so thankful for her. Also praying and hoping all goes well."

Anne Hathaway has always been vocal about issues associated with pregnancy and the emotions a new mother goes through. After birthing her first child, she had talked about post-delivery weight and how it is nothing to be ashamed about.

"There is no shame in gaining weight during pregnancy (or ever). There is no shame if it takes longer than you think it will to lose the weight (if you want to lose it at all). There is no shame in finally breaking down and making your own jean shorts because last summer's are just too dang short for this summer's thighs. Bodies change. Bodies grow. Bodies shrink. It's all love (don't let anyone tell you otherwise), " Anne shared in an interview.