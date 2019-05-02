PAY CHEQUES Of Avengers: Endgame Actors Revealed: Robert Downey Tops The List & It's HUMONGOUS!

Downey Jr's Pay Cheque

Sources told the outlet that Downey Jr is estimated to have made at least USD 75 million in salary from last year's blockbuster Infinity War, which raked in over USD 2 billion at the global box office.

It was also revealed that for making an appearance in the 2017 film Spider-Man: Homecoming, the actor received USD 5 million per day for just three days of shooting.

Isn't That Humongous?

All these figures is expected to be topped by Downey Jr's paycheque for Avengers: Endgame", which has till now earned USD 1.2 billion and is still going strong.

Chris Evans

His fellow Avengers stars - Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johannson - also negotiated their respective salaries for future films.

Evans, who portrays Captain America in the MCU, initially had a five-picture deal, which did not include cameos. However, he renegotiated the deal in the range of USD 15 million to USD 20 million, before his appearance in Endgame.

Chris Hemsworth

Hemsworth, who originally signed on for five films back in 2010, renegotiated his contract to play Thor in Infinity War and Endgame. He also managed to earn between USD 15 million and USD 20 million per film. He is said to be ready for the next phase of MCU films.

Scarlett Johannson

Johansson's salary for Endgame is still unknown. It is, however, reported that the actor is set to earn USD 20 million for both starring in and producing the new stand-alone Black Widow film, which is set for a 2020 release.