Avengers Endgame Twitter Review; Here's What Fans Have To Say About The Multi-starrer Fantasy Film
Today, the 22nd film from Marvel Cinematic Universe, Avengers Endgame, released worldwide. Fans have been eagerly waiting to watch this film for months. The film consists of multiple stars including, Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and more. In the latest release of the Marvel series, fans will get to watch the superheroes fighting againts mad Titan Thanos to save the realm. If you are planning on catching the movie in theatre, you ought to read what the fans have to say. Below is the Twitter review of Avengers Endgame.
@Ashvinkhalsa
"We laughed, we cried , we cheered! I am so glad to be able to experience this journey since the very first movie...cant believe this is the end #AvengerEndgame #dontspoilendgame" - (sic)
@rameshlaus
"#AvengersEndgame [5/5] : A Perfect Entertainer!Has everything one can ask for.. Fun.. Emotions.. Action.. Clever Screenplay.. The Mass Moments Fans expect.. A Grand Finale for the glorious path travelled so far.." - (sic)
@alankar6427
"Exclusive : #AvengersEndgame is 10000 times better than #Avatar.The last half hour is Beyond Imagination. 4 billion Dollar hona chahiye worldwide #avengersendgamereview" - (sic)
@MovieReviewRam
"#AvengersEndGame (English) - 3.75/ 5.
An emotional rollercoaster ride. Mind-blowing masterpiece and one of the best in the MCU. Rarely a film will excite you to this extent. MUST WATCH! Manasula nikkum, ninnu pesum❤ #Avengers #EndGame #AvengersEndgameReview" - (sic)
@sahasraCreatio1
"#AvengersEndgameReview -1st hour was slow, the 2nd hour was strategic and next 30 min was a showdown. The final 20 min makes you feel nostalgic. #AvengersEndgame could have been made better. Little disappointed." - (sic)