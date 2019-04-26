Avengers Endgame Twitter Review; Here's What Fans Have To Say About The Multi-starrer Fantasy Film

@Ashvinkhalsa

"We laughed, we cried , we cheered! I am so glad to be able to experience this journey since the very first movie...cant believe this is the end #AvengerEndgame #dontspoilendgame" - (sic)

@rameshlaus

"#AvengersEndgame [5/5] : A Perfect Entertainer!Has everything one can ask for.. Fun.. Emotions.. Action.. Clever Screenplay.. The Mass Moments Fans expect.. A Grand Finale for the glorious path travelled so far.." - (sic)

@alankar6427

"Exclusive : #AvengersEndgame is 10000 times better than #Avatar.The last half hour is Beyond Imagination. 4 billion Dollar hona chahiye worldwide #avengersendgamereview" - (sic)

@MovieReviewRam

"#AvengersEndGame (English) - 3.75/ 5.

An emotional rollercoaster ride. Mind-blowing masterpiece and one of the best in the MCU. Rarely a film will excite you to this extent. MUST WATCH! Manasula nikkum, ninnu pesum❤ #Avengers #EndGame #AvengersEndgameReview" - (sic)

@sahasraCreatio1

"#AvengersEndgameReview -1st hour was slow, the 2nd hour was strategic and next 30 min was a showdown. The final 20 min makes you feel nostalgic. #AvengersEndgame could have been made better. Little disappointed." - (sic)