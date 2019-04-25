Avengers Endgame Twitter Review; Here's What Fans Have To Say About The Multi-starrer Fantasy Film

Today, the 22nd film from Marvel Cinematic Universe, Avenger Endgame, released worldwide. Fans have been eagerly waiting to watch this film for months. The film consists of multiple stars including, Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and more. In the latest release of the Marvel series, fans will get to watch the superheroes fighting againts mad Titan Thanos to save the realm. If you are planning on catching the movie in theatre, you ought to read what the fans have to say, Below is the Twitter review of Avengers Endgame.