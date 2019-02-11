BAFTA 2019 Winners List: Roma, The Favourite, Bohemian Rhapsody Win Big!
The 72nd Britiesh Academy Film Awards, popularly known as the BAFTA took place on Sunday night at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Speaking about the winners, the Favourite bagged seven awards which was followed by Roma which picked up four awards which included Best Film, Best Director, Best cinematography and Best film not in the English language.
After winning best cinematography, director Alfonso Curaon said, "Foreign is just a different colour, and colour complements each other, I'm very happy Bafta is honouring a story about a domestic worker of indigenous background. The specific colour of this film is Mexico, so I want to thank also Mexico."
Meanwhile, here's the complete list of winners at BAFTA Awards this year-
Best Film: Roma
Best Director: Alfonso Cuaron - Roma
Best Actress: Olivia Colman - The Favourite
Best Actor: Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody
Best Supporting Actress: Rachel Weisz - The Favourite
Best Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali - Green Book
Outstanding British Film: The Favourite
Best Animated Film: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Best British Short Animation: Roughhouse
Best British Short Film: 73 Cows
Best Documentary: Free Solo
Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer: Beast - Michael Pearce (writer/director), Lauren Dark (producer)
Best Film Not In The English Language: Roma
Best Costume Design: The Favourite
Best Make Up & Hair: The Favourite
Best Production Design: The Favourite
Best Editing: Vice
Best Cinematography: Roma
Best Special Visual Effects: Black Panther
Best Original Screenplay: The Favourite - Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara
Best Adapted Screenplay: BlacKkKlansman - Spike Lee, David Rabinowitz, Charlie Wachtel, Kevin Willmott
Best Sound: Bohemian Rhapsody
Best Original Music: A Star Is Born
Outstanding British Contribution To Cinema: Number 9 Films (Elizabeth Karlsen and Stephen Woolley)
EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public): Letitia Wright
BAFTA Fellowship: Thelma Schoonmaker