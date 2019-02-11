English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    BAFTA 2019 Winners List: Roma, The Favourite, Bohemian Rhapsody Win Big!

    By
    |

    The 72nd Britiesh Academy Film Awards, popularly known as the BAFTA took place on Sunday night at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Speaking about the winners, the Favourite bagged seven awards which was followed by Roma which picked up four awards which included Best Film, Best Director, Best cinematography and Best film not in the English language.

    After winning best cinematography, director Alfonso Curaon said, "Foreign is just a different colour, and colour complements each other, I'm very happy Bafta is honouring a story about a domestic worker of indigenous background. The specific colour of this film is Mexico, so I want to thank also Mexico."

    bafta

    Meanwhile, here's the complete list of winners at BAFTA Awards this year-

    Best Film: Roma

    Best Director: Alfonso Cuaron - Roma

    Best Actress: Olivia Colman - The Favourite

    Best Actor: Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody

    Best Supporting Actress: Rachel Weisz - The Favourite

    Best Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali - Green Book

    Outstanding British Film: The Favourite

    Best Animated Film: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

    Best British Short Animation: Roughhouse

    Best British Short Film: 73 Cows

    Best Documentary: Free Solo

    Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer: Beast - Michael Pearce (writer/director), Lauren Dark (producer)

    Best Film Not In The English Language: Roma

    Best Costume Design: The Favourite

    Best Make Up & Hair: The Favourite

    Best Production Design: The Favourite

    Best Editing: Vice

    Best Cinematography: Roma

    Best Special Visual Effects: Black Panther

    Best Original Screenplay: The Favourite - Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara

    Best Adapted Screenplay: BlacKkKlansman - Spike Lee, David Rabinowitz, Charlie Wachtel, Kevin Willmott

    Best Sound: Bohemian Rhapsody

    Best Original Music: A Star Is Born

    Outstanding British Contribution To Cinema: Number 9 Films (Elizabeth Karlsen and Stephen Woolley)

    EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public): Letitia Wright

    BAFTA Fellowship: Thelma Schoonmaker

    Story first published: Monday, February 11, 2019, 10:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 11, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue