BAFTA 2019 Winners List: Roma, The Favourite, Bohemian Rhapsody Win Big!

The 72nd Britiesh Academy Film Awards, popularly known as the BAFTA took place on Sunday night at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Speaking about the winners, the Favourite bagged seven awards which was followed by Roma which picked up four awards which included Best Film, Best Director, Best cinematography and Best film not in the English language.

After winning best cinematography, director Alfonso Curaon said, "Foreign is just a different colour, and colour complements each other, I'm very happy Bafta is honouring a story about a domestic worker of indigenous background. The specific colour of this film is Mexico, so I want to thank also Mexico."

Meanwhile, here's the complete list of winners at BAFTA Awards this year-

Best Film: Roma

Best Director: Alfonso Cuaron - Roma

Best Actress: Olivia Colman - The Favourite

Best Actor: Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody

Best Supporting Actress: Rachel Weisz - The Favourite

Best Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali - Green Book

Outstanding British Film: The Favourite

Best Animated Film: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best British Short Animation: Roughhouse

Best British Short Film: 73 Cows

Best Documentary: Free Solo

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer: Beast - Michael Pearce (writer/director), Lauren Dark (producer)

Best Film Not In The English Language: Roma

Best Costume Design: The Favourite

Best Make Up & Hair: The Favourite

Best Production Design: The Favourite

Best Editing: Vice

Best Cinematography: Roma

Best Special Visual Effects: Black Panther

Best Original Screenplay: The Favourite - Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara

Best Adapted Screenplay: BlacKkKlansman - Spike Lee, David Rabinowitz, Charlie Wachtel, Kevin Willmott

Best Sound: Bohemian Rhapsody

Best Original Music: A Star Is Born

Outstanding British Contribution To Cinema: Number 9 Films (Elizabeth Karlsen and Stephen Woolley)

EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public): Letitia Wright

BAFTA Fellowship: Thelma Schoonmaker