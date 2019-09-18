Brad Pitt Asks NASA Astronaut Nick Hague Whether He Has Seen Chandrayaan 2

As a part of the promotional activity for his upcoming movie Ad Astra, Hollywood star Brad Pitt on Monday called the International Space Station (ISS) and spoke to American astronaut Nick Hague. The call was broadcast on NASA TV. In the movie, Brad plays the role of an astronaut who is on a dangerous mission.

During the conversation, Brad Pitt asked Nick Hague basic questions like life aboard the ISS. Hague informed him that their work starts at 7.30 in the morning and goes on till 7.30 in the night. The conversation took an interesting turn when Brad Pitt asked Nick Hague whether he watched the Moon landing of India's Chandrayaan 2 - Vikram Lander.

Vikram Lander was supposed to touch the Moon's South Pole on September 7, but ISRO scientists lost communication with it. Hague, who is currently in a team of two other Americans, two Russians and one Italian on the ISS, answered, "No, unfortunately".

During the call, Pitt had asked another question during the final few minutes. He asked if he was more believable as an astronaut in Ad Astra than fellow actor George Clooney, who had starred as an astronaut in the 2013 space film, Gravity. Hague answered, "Absolutely," and laughed.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) lost all communication with Chandrayaan 2's Vikram Lander on September 7, 2019, just a few minutes before landing. ISRO has been trying in vain to re-establish communication with Vikram Lander.

Chandrayaan 1 was launched in 2008 and Chandrayaan 2 is the second lunar mission developed by ISRO. The Vikram Lander mission took off from Sriharikota's Satish Dhawan Space Centre on July 22, 2019.

Vikram Lander was supposed to make a soft and controlled landing near the South Pole of the Moon when it lost all communication with ground control during the final stage of the descent on September 7.