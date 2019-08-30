Brad Pitt Plays Astronaut In Sci-Fi Adventure 'Ad Astra'; Explores New Dimensions In Search Of Dad

Brad Pitt will be seen essaying the role of an astronaut in his upcoming sci-fi adventure-drama Ad Astra, which is helmed by James Gray. Revolving around the concept of outer-space Apocalypse, the film focuses on Pitt's character Major Roy McBride and his travel to the unexplored dimensions of the solar system in search of his long-lost father. Academy Award-winning actor Tommy Lee Jones's role as a renegade scientist and his relationship with his son makes you question the values you believe in.

The fantasy film is made at a budget of $80 million. The shooting started in 2017 and Fox had planned on opening the title on May 24, 2019, until Disney bought Ad Astra's assets and pushed it further. The movie premiered at the Venice Film Festival yesterday.

Deadline.com quoted Pitt as saying, "In retrospect, I look back on our early conversations-James and I-and what we were really digging at, without labelling it so much, was this definition of masculinity."

At the press conference at the Venice Film Festival, the actor stated, "Having grown up in an era where we were taught to be strong, not show weakness, don't be disrespected, and so on and so forth, there's certain value in that as far as entering into the world and holding your own, but there's also a barrier that's created with this kind of embracing of the self, because you're denying, to a sense, those pains or the things (that make) you feel shame, whether real or imagined, the regrets in one's life."

Ad Astra is opening across the UK on September 18, in Australia on 19 and on September 20 in the US.