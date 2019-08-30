English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Brad Pitt Plays Astronaut In Sci-Fi Adventure 'Ad Astra'; Explores New Dimensions In Search Of Dad

    By
    |

    Brad Pitt will be seen essaying the role of an astronaut in his upcoming sci-fi adventure-drama Ad Astra, which is helmed by James Gray. Revolving around the concept of outer-space Apocalypse, the film focuses on Pitt's character Major Roy McBride and his travel to the unexplored dimensions of the solar system in search of his long-lost father. Academy Award-winning actor Tommy Lee Jones's role as a renegade scientist and his relationship with his son makes you question the values you believe in.

    Brad Pitt Plays Astronaut In Sci-Fi Adventure Ad Astra

    The fantasy film is made at a budget of $80 million. The shooting started in 2017 and Fox had planned on opening the title on May 24, 2019, until Disney bought Ad Astra's assets and pushed it further. The movie premiered at the Venice Film Festival yesterday.

    Deadline.com quoted Pitt as saying, "In retrospect, I look back on our early conversations-James and I-and what we were really digging at, without labelling it so much, was this definition of masculinity."

    At the press conference at the Venice Film Festival, the actor stated, "Having grown up in an era where we were taught to be strong, not show weakness, don't be disrespected, and so on and so forth, there's certain value in that as far as entering into the world and holding your own, but there's also a barrier that's created with this kind of embracing of the self, because you're denying, to a sense, those pains or the things (that make) you feel shame, whether real or imagined, the regrets in one's life."

    Ad Astra is opening across the UK on September 18, in Australia on 19 and on September 20 in the US.

    More BRAD PITT News

    Read more about: brad pitt ad astra
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue