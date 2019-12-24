CAA: Mira Nair Demands Release Of 'A Suitable Boy' Actress Sadaf Jafar

Filmmaker Mira Nair's upcoming project A Suitable Boy stars Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, Tanya Maniktala, Namit Das and Rasika Dugal in pivotal roles. The film has been in the headlines ever since its first look was released.

Currently, the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) protests are being carried out widely across the country, with some pro-CAA marches as well. In this scenario, A Suitable Boy actress Sadaf Jafar had reportedly been beaten and arrested by the police for participating in an anti-CAA protest in Lucknow. Mira Nair demanded the release of Sadaf Jafar.

Mira Nair's tweet on her official Twitter handle read, "This is our India now - Appalling: our #SuitableBoy actress, Sadaf Jafar, beaten and jailed for peaceful protest in Lucknow! Join me in demanding her release. (sic)"

Sadaf's niece told The Quint, "She has been shifted to Lucknow jail now. She was subjected to severe police brutality".

Several celebrities are seen voicing out against Police intervention in protests around the country. The recent violence in Jamia Milia University grabbed the attention of both the actors and the commoners.

Netizens have even trolled some of the actors for staying tight-lipped about the current scenario in India. Bollywood star Akshay Kumar was trolled mercilessly for accidentally liking a tweet that mocked the Jamia students' protest.

A Suitable Boy is a six-part series, which is shot in different locations in India. The drama series backed by the British Broadcasting Corporation is written by Andrew Davies. It is adapted from the novel of the same name by author Vikram Seth.

The team of A Suitable Boy recently wrapped up the last day of the shoot in Lucknow. Mira Nair took to Twitter to share a picture along with Tabu, taken on the last day of the Lucknow schedule.

The story of A Suitable Boy revolves around the life of a university student 'Lata' who is quite spirited. The drama is set to take us back to 1951. The crew of A Suitable Boy began their shooting in September. Tabu shared the first glimpse of her look along with Ishaan Khatter. In the photo, she was seen wearing an anarkali dress with jasmine flowers in her hair while sitting on a swing with Ishaan, who was lying near her feet on a swing.

Also Read:

CAA: Siddhant Chaturvedi Says Voice Of Youth Should Not Be Suppressed

Varun Dhawan on CAA: 'Once The Situation Is Studied Well, I Will Give My Viewpoint’