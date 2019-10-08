    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts

    Just In

    Must Watch

    Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      California Theatre Receives ‘Credible Threat' For Screening Joker

      By
      |

      Joker movie, which stars Joaquin Phoenix was released amid security concerns across the globe. The actor has been receiving excellent reviews for his role as the iconic Batman villain. However, the film has been facing backlash that it could be a trigger factor for violence.

      California Theatre Receives ‘Credible Threat For Screening Joker

      According to Variety, a movie theatre in Huntington Beach, California, received a 'credible threat' and police have reportedly cancelled screenings of Joker on Thursday night, said the Huntington Beach Police Department on Friday. However, screenings resumed the same day. Reportedly, the Huntington Beach Police Department had received a tip-off about a threat to the Century Theatre for screening the DC film.

      "The police department deemed the threat was credible enough to provide a uniformed presence at the theatre," a statement issued by the police department read.

      It was added in the statement, "As the investigation continued, our officers worked with the managers of the theatre, who determined they would cancel the final two showings of the movie and close the theatre out of an abundance of caution. Based on the investigation, and in working with theatre management, it was determined that the theatre could safely reopen and resume normal operation."

      The Huntington Beach Police Department has provided security arrangements at Century Theatre for the rest of this weekend, reports say.

      The main theme of the film revolves around violence related to mental illness, which has caused theatres and law enforcement authorities to worry about the message Joker is sending.

      It is to be noted that the film has won a Golden Lion and is getting early buzz for Oscar. The film also received an eight-minute standing ovation at its Venice Film Festival premiere.

      The movie also stars Robert De Niro, Bill Camp, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Glenn Fleshler, Douglas Hodge, Marc Maron, Josh Pais, and Shea Whigham in key roles.

      More JOKER News

      Read more about: joker joaquin phoenix
      Go to : Photos
      Go to : Videos

      Go to : Wallpapers
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue