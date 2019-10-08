California Theatre Receives ‘Credible Threat' For Screening Joker

Joker movie, which stars Joaquin Phoenix was released amid security concerns across the globe. The actor has been receiving excellent reviews for his role as the iconic Batman villain. However, the film has been facing backlash that it could be a trigger factor for violence.

According to Variety, a movie theatre in Huntington Beach, California, received a 'credible threat' and police have reportedly cancelled screenings of Joker on Thursday night, said the Huntington Beach Police Department on Friday. However, screenings resumed the same day. Reportedly, the Huntington Beach Police Department had received a tip-off about a threat to the Century Theatre for screening the DC film.

"The police department deemed the threat was credible enough to provide a uniformed presence at the theatre," a statement issued by the police department read.

It was added in the statement, "As the investigation continued, our officers worked with the managers of the theatre, who determined they would cancel the final two showings of the movie and close the theatre out of an abundance of caution. Based on the investigation, and in working with theatre management, it was determined that the theatre could safely reopen and resume normal operation."

The Huntington Beach Police Department has provided security arrangements at Century Theatre for the rest of this weekend, reports say.

The main theme of the film revolves around violence related to mental illness, which has caused theatres and law enforcement authorities to worry about the message Joker is sending.

It is to be noted that the film has won a Golden Lion and is getting early buzz for Oscar. The film also received an eight-minute standing ovation at its Venice Film Festival premiere.

The movie also stars Robert De Niro, Bill Camp, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Glenn Fleshler, Douglas Hodge, Marc Maron, Josh Pais, and Shea Whigham in key roles.