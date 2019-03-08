Captain Marvel Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download By Tamilrockers; Fans Are Shocked!

Piracy Hits Captain Marvel

Captain Marvel, the film that is on its way to rule the theatres across the globe in the month of March, has been affected by piracy much like many of the recent movies from Hollywood.

Full Movie Leaked Online In Tamilrockers

Shockingly, Captain Marvel full movie has been leaked online for free download by Tamilrockers. This has happened on the release day of the film, which is March 08, 2019.

Not The First Instance

It is not for the first time that a Hollywood movie is getting hit by piracy. Many of the recent popular English movies like Alyta, Bumblebee etc., were also leaked online. The dubbed versions of the film were leaked online as well.

Will The Collections Be Affected?

The craze surrounding Captain Marvel is huge. A film like Captain Marvel deserves a theatrical experience as it takes you to a whole new universe. Let us hope that the piracy wouldn't affect the film much and it would go on to enjoy a fascinating journey in the theatres.