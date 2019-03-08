English
    Captain Marvel Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download By Tamilrockers; Fans Are Shocked!

    By Lekhaka
    |

    The superhero craze is back and this time, it is Captain Marvel who is all set to rock the big screens across the globe. Captain Marvel, the first female super-hero from the Marvel series has announced its royal arrival on the big occasion of Women's Day and the film has huge baggage of expectations and stakes surrounding it. The advance booking for the film has been exceptional and yet another superhero film is gearing up to rake in big collections at the ticket window. However, the superhero fans are disappointed over one of the latest developments in connection with this Hollywood movie.

    Piracy Hits Captain Marvel

    Captain Marvel, the film that is on its way to rule the theatres across the globe in the month of March, has been affected by piracy much like many of the recent movies from Hollywood.

    Full Movie Leaked Online In Tamilrockers

    Shockingly, Captain Marvel full movie has been leaked online for free download by Tamilrockers. This has happened on the release day of the film, which is March 08, 2019.

    Not The First Instance

    It is not for the first time that a Hollywood movie is getting hit by piracy. Many of the recent popular English movies like Alyta, Bumblebee etc., were also leaked online. The dubbed versions of the film were leaked online as well.

    Will The Collections Be Affected?

    The craze surrounding Captain Marvel is huge. A film like Captain Marvel deserves a theatrical experience as it takes you to a whole new universe. Let us hope that the piracy wouldn't affect the film much and it would go on to enjoy a fascinating journey in the theatres.

    Read more about: captain marvel
    Story first published: Friday, March 8, 2019, 11:03 [IST]
