Catch The Global K-Pop Heartthrobs ‘Beyond The Scene’, Dazzle The Silver Screen At Cinépolis

Cinépolis, India's 1st international and the world's 2nd largest movie theatre circuit in terms of attendance is screening the much-awaited movie 'Bring the Soul' by the incredibly popular band BTS, across 20 cinemas from 7th August to 11th August. Given, the band's record-breaking global success and growing fanbase in India, Cinépolis has organized the screening to cater to its patron's popular choice of content.

With several hit songs and music concerts to their name, they are now all set to take over Indian theatres with their feature movie, 'Bring the Soul'. The movie will chronicle their incredible journey so far amidst their BTS A.R.M.Y members, while giving an insider's view of their intimate tour moments.

The South Korean pop band which is a seven-member boy band has been taking over the world with their music, making history with their awards and accolades while single-handedly popularizing the K-pop genre. A term popularly associated with them is 'A.R.M.Y', which is their fanbase and stands for Adorable Representatives of MC Youth.

Speaking on the occasion of the special screening, Mr. Devang Sampat, Director - Strategic Initiatives, Cinépolis India said, "Cinépolis as a brand places customers at the centre of everything we do and constantly endeavour to provide engaging and thrilling experiences to them. With more and more peopleboarding the K-pop bandwagon each year, we wanted to delight our patrons by screening the band's much awaited movie. We are thrilled to see the response so far, with the viewers singing and dancing along in the theatres, truly enjoying the experience."

The Cinépolis 'Bring the Soul' movie tickets can be bought via Paytm, BMS and box office. You can view the trailer by clicking on the link below:

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=360545497913246

Get your tickets today in select cinemas across the following cities- Mumbai, Kolkata, Mangalore, Bangalore, Noida, Delhi, Pune, Bhopal, Coimbatore, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Bhubaneshwar and Patna.