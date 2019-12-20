Christopher Nolan's Tenet Will Spin Time To Save World War III

Dimple Kapadia starrer Tenet is said to be the ace director Christopher Nolan's most ambitious film. After winning Oscar nominations for war drama Dunkirk, the maker has returned to his science fiction roots, while Tenet's story is still under wraps the first trailer provides some answers and raises many questions.

Based on international espionage and shot in seven different countries the film is set to be a visual spectacle. It stars a huge cast including John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branagh, Michael Caine, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Clemence Poesy.

Talking about his 11th film, Nolan earlier revealed to Entertainment Weekly, that the film will cross several genres, "We're jumping off from the point of view of an espionage film, but we're going to a number of different places. We're crossing a few different genres in a hopefully exciting and fresh way," The trailer which was released last night backs this statement.

We see glimpses of a suspense thriller based in a world of science fiction. Little light is shed on the story, after passing the test of loyalty John David Washington's character is welcomed to the afterlife and is tasked with the prevention of third World War. He is often seen alongside Robert Pattinson throughout the trailer. The two are in a world where the time flies differently for them than their surrounding.

The look and feel of the trailer appears to be more influenced by his previous 2010 sci-fi thriller Inception starring Leonardo DiCaprio. Along with Mumbai's skyline, John can be seen travelling to several different locations. Other characters shown in the trailer seem to be aiding John at his mission and one of them is Dimple Kapadia who can be heard saying, "You have to start looking at the world in a new way". Take a look:

Nolan's Tenet is sure to get you thinking in the worst way. The look and feel of the trailer seem to be more influenced by his previous 2010 sci-fi thriller Inception starring Leonardo DiCaprio. The anticipated film is set to release in July 2020.

