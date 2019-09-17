Nolan's Tenet Sets Come To Rescue Of Man Who Attempted Suicide In Mumbai, Close To Shooting Locale!

Christopher Nolan and Robert Pattinson have flown down to Mumbai for their forthcoming Hollywood film, Tenet. The action-thriller, which stars several prominent actors such as John David Washington, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh and more, also features Bollywood's Dimple Kapadia. Nolan's team was recently filming at Colaba, as a part of a 10-15 day shooting schedule, when a man attempted suicide. However, the crew of Tenet came to his rescue.

According to Pinkvilla reports, Nolan along with Washington was shooting at the Colaba market in the presence of around 400 people. The location was later moved to the Royal Bombay Yacht Club, where the lead actor Pattinson filmed his bit through the lunch hour. When the shooting was about to wrap up, a man attempted suicide by jumping into the water. Around 40 boats were arranged near the Gateway of India for the evening scenes, which helped in rescuing the man.

An eye witness told Pinkvilla, "The lifeguards were unable to get a hold of the man but thanks to the set design of the movie [Tenet], they were able to use the ropes to tie the man and rescue him. The police immediately picked him up and took him in their truck. A sympathetic crew member checked with his team to ensure that the man was alright."